Andre Agassi announced as new Team World captain for Laver Cup

Andre Agassi has been confirmed as the new Team World captain for the 2025 Laver Cup, replacing compatriot John McEnroe.

The Laver Cup was founded by Roger Federer’s management company, Team8, businessman Jorge Paulo and Tennis Australia, with the inaugural edition taking place in 2017.

With a similar premise to golf’s Ryder Cup, the Laver Cup pits Team Europe against Team World, with a pre-arranged location alternating every year.

This year the event will be hosted in Berlin, Germany, as the final time that both Bjorn Borg (Europe) and John McEnroe (World) captain their respective teams.

In 2025, the event will return to the US in San Francisco and McEnroe’s replacement has been announced as eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi.

Introducing the next Team World Captain, Andre Agassi. Agassi will attend this year’s Laver Cup in Berlin to prepare for his new role and be formally introduced as the next Team World Captain. His term will begin with Laver Cup San Francisco 2025. https://t.co/maUFaD2BY2 pic.twitter.com/aAr3PFnUXO — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) May 22, 2024

Upon the announcement of his captaincy, Agassi spoke about his excitement to take on the role, “I am truly honored to accept the invitation to become the Laver Cup Team World Captain. In just seven short years since the Laver Cup began, it’s been so enjoyable for fans, including myself, to watch the greats of the game team up and compete against one another in this incredible team environment.”

The 54-year-old continued, “The competitive level of the Laver Cup is off the charts and it’s easy to see why. You’re there with the team, your peers, guys you respect and everybody has a responsibility. For me the key will be understanding and managing the players’ needs throughout the year and really getting to know them so that I can select the matchups to give us the best chance to get wins on the board and bring home the Laver Cup.

“I hope I can build the rapport, respect and trust with the players as John has done and I can’t wait to take on this role, it’s not one I’m taking lightly.”

McEnroe was also full of congratulations for his predecessor, “I want to congratulate Andre on becoming the next Team World Captain, I know he is the right man for the job. The Laver Cup is very special to me, a truly incredible competition that I love being a part of. I will be rooting for him and Team World and will support him however I can.”

With the new Team World being announced, it has been confirmed that Borg’s replacement will also be announced in the coming days.

Borg and McEnroe will take on their final role as captain’s in Berlin for the 2024 Laver Cup this year in September.

The high-profile captains just keep on coming for The Laver Cup, with Andre Agassi a very strong addition to the competition. Now the speculation is just going to ramp up for the potential captain for Team Europe, with some suggesting that it may even be the aforementioned Roger Federer now that he is retired from the sport.

