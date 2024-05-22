Serena Williams: I’m ready to hit some balls again

Serena Williams has teased fans about a potential return to the WTA Tour, following a social media post revealing that she was ‘ready to hit some balls’.

Williams announced that she would be ‘evolving away’ from professional tennis ahead of the 2022 US Open swing, and played her last professional tournament at her home major.

In this run, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion defeated second seed Anett Kontaveit, before being eventually beaten by Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

And now the 42-year-old has made a cryptic post on X (formerly known as Twitter), hinting at her wanting to play tennis again, “I’m ready to hit some balls again.”

It is not the first time that Williams has hinted at a potential return, with the former world No.1 admitting that the chances were ‘very high’ back at an event in October 2022.

However, over a year-and-a-half later there have been no official signs of that becoming the case, with Williams giving birth to her second child in that time.

Williams has also just announced that her ESPN docuseries, ‘In the Arena: Serena Williams’, will be released on 10th July.

Inside the baseline…

As exciting a teaser as it was to see, unfortunately it seems as though that is all it will be. As mentioned this is not the first time that Serena Williams has done this to no avail, and just because she wants to play tennis does not mean that it will be in front of the world on the WTA Tour. That being said, it would be nice to even just see Williams present at more tennis tournaments like the Miami Open recently.

