Alex Michelsen upsets Stefanos Tsitsipas: rising American star breaks through

20-year-old Alex Michelsen, currently ranked No. 41, defeats No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who continues in a challenging period following struggles throughout the 2024 season.

Alex Michelsen, from Aliso Viejo, California, secured a career-defining victory by defeating former World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the Australian Open. This win highlights Michelsen’s rapid rise since turning professional in 2023 after previously committing to play college tennis at the University of Georgia. Opting to forgo college tennis, Michelsen transitioned to the professional circuit.

Michelsen is coached by former ATP player Eric Nunez, who brings years of experience as a USTA national coach. Nunez’s mentorship has helped develop Michelsen’s all-court game.

The teenager’s growing resume includes reaching the final of the 2023 Newport ATP 250, winning his first Challenger title, and finishing as runner-up in the 2023 Wimbledon Boys’ Singles Championship. Now, he is establishing himself to stay consistently in the top 50.

His victory over Tsitsipas also highlights the surge of young American talent on the ATP Tour, with Michelsen joining rising stars like Ben Shelton, J.J. Wolf, and Sebastian Korda in making waves on the global tennis stage.

Tsitsipas, currently ranked No. 11, has faced challenges in recent times. Despite winning the Monte Carlo Masters in 2024, he has not advanced past the second round in a Grand Slam since reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros that same year.

Inside the Baseline…

Alex Michelsen is proving to be one of the most exciting young players to watch. His ability to stay composed under pressure was on full display as he took down Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets. What’s remarkable is how quickly Michelsen has transitioned from a promising junior who once committed to the University of Georgia to a legitimate contender on the pro tour. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas continues to search for form after a turbulent season that hasn’t gone his way. He has struggled with his relationship with his father as his coach. Michelsen’s performance signals a shift that young American talent is rising fast, and he’s leading the charge.

