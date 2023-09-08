Alex de Minaur targeting Turin following US Open disappointment

Alex de Minaur says he is targeting Turin after his US Open exit against an ominously in-form Daniil Medvedev.

De Minaur managed to take the first set against 2021 champion Medvedev and at that point it looked like a surprised may be on the cards.

However, the Russian managed to win the second set to level things up before overpowering de Minaur to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Despite the loss though, de Minaur should climb to number 12 in the world rankings next week, and that puts him very much in contention to qualify for the season-ending ATP finals in Turin.

“There was no lack of confidence to beat him,” de Minaur said after the his 6-2, 4-6, 1-6, 2-6 defeat. “I knew what I had to do to hurt him and I showed it until my legs went away.

“And then suddenly I had to try and scramble, finding different ways of playing and you can’t do that against a player of the calibre of Daniil.

“I’ve had some great results and I probably could have been higher (in the rankings. There’s still plenty to go – Asia and Davis Cup now. I’m going to be taking the first week of Asia off.

“I need some rest, and hopefully I’ll be able to finish the year strong. Top 10, Turin – that would be an ideal way to finish the year.”

Alex de Minaur, who has a reputation as one of the quickest players on tour in his aptly named ASICS Solution Speed FF2, believes that he ultimately just ran out of steam against Medvedev after what has been a hectic few weeks in the US.

“Ultimately, what happened out there was nothing to do with tennis,” de Minaur said.

“It was a little bit to do with just physicality. I had a lot of matches this whole summer without a lot of time off and rest, and it seemed to have caught up with me at this moment.

“It’s probably the first time in my career that fitness let me down. It’s not something that happens. I back myself every day of the year.

“But with all the matches that I played, my schedule, everything, I got to this point and the small margins, small percentages, are pretty big at this stage and level of competition.”

Alex de Minaur and ASICS

Alex wears ASICS Solution Speed FF2 trainers which are the latest version of the Japanese performance brand's specialist tennis shoe designed for attacking players who want a light shoe to help maximise their dynamic movements around the whole court.

This second version of the Solution Speed FF has been given a number of technological enhancements as well as a few funky new colour schemes.The toe grip area has received a new traction system to help improve your speed when running forwards to chase down those annoying drop shots. A split outsole separates the front and back of the sole to improve flexibility for lateral movements and reduce the weight of the shoe. The foam in the heel of the shoe, called Flytefoam, has been updated specifically for tennis to provide even more cushioning exactly where a tennis player needs it.

