Alex de Minaur salutes ‘best in the game’ new ASICS Solution Speed FF3 tennis shoe

The lightest model in the ASICS tennis shoe range, the Solution Speed FF3, has received a full revamp including new technologies that have ‘blown away’ world No.17 Belinda Bencic.

Japanese footwear and apparel brand ASICS are continuing their impressive record of regular technological enhancements for their premium tennis shoe range by announcing the launch of the 3rd iteration of the Solution Speed, the FF3 model.

Designed to favour attacking all-court players, the Solution Speed is considerably lighter than the other two models in the ASICS tennis shoe range, the Gel Resolution and the Court FF. This lightness combined with the shoe’s updated SPEEDTRUSS™ technology gives the flexibility needed to move freely.

“With each new product we launch, we start from the core pillars of the ASICS design philosophy. ASICS uses athlete wear testing, biomechanical science, recycled materials and decades of continuous innovation to create products that feel best for both body and mind,” said Tatsuya Ishikawa, Global Product Manager, Tennis Footwear. “Solution Speed FF3 is a great testament to this process, and we are confident it will be a game-changer for the speedy all-court player.”

Launching on January 15th, 2024, the shoe features ‘Precision-Sole’ technology “derived from the fact that it is the precise amount of material needed to have the optimal grip, without adding unnecessary weight,” say ASICS.

ASICS invested heavily in the design process over the past two years and in fact Tennishead CLUB members were involved in prototype testing and feeding back for this model. ASICS were able to to reduce the amount of rubber, one of the heaviest parts of a shoe, without losing grip on the court, then they applied a unique pattern, which is a combination of advanced technology and Japanese craftsmanship.

For the first time in a tennis shoe, the upper features a “newly developed engineered woven mesh, designed for more breathability and comfort than previous models, but still durable using a thick woven material.”

World No.12 Alex de Minaur was integral in the design process for the new Solution Speed FF3. “It was a great process, to be able to give my feedback on how to improve a very good shoe already. They delivered what I needed, more flexibility and a lighter feel, but also some serious evolution with the PRECISON-SOLE outsole. It just shows the attention to detail ASICS always have when creating new tennis shoes, and that is why they are the best for me.”

The ASICS Solution Speed FF3 will be available to new Tennishead CLUB members from January 2024 as the key benefit in our unique virtual tennis club. Find out more.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner