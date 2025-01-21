“A year ago, I didn’t know if I’d retire” – Paula Badosa’s remarkable run

Paula Badosa reaches the 2025 Australian Open semifinals, overcoming injuries and doubts about her future.

Paula Badosa’s journey to the 2025 Australian Open semifinals highlights her resilience after overcoming significant injury setbacks. Following her quarterfinal win over Coco Gauff, Badosa opened up about her struggles and recovery.

“A year ago, I was here and didn’t know if I’d have to retire from the sport,” Badosa said, reflecting on the difficult period she endured due to injuries that cast doubt on her tennis future.

In 2023, Badosa battled persistent injuries, including a stress fracture in her lower back, which sidelined her for several months. Additionally, she struggled with knee problems, further disrupting her season. These injuries limited her participation in tournaments and led to a sharp drop in her rankings.

Despite these setbacks, Paula Badosa has made a strong recovery, regaining her form and reaching her first Grand Slam semifinal since 2021. In the quarterfinals, she defeated the sixth-seeded Gauff 7-5, 6-4, in a match that lasted over two hours. She will now face top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Badosa’s progress at the 2025 Australian Open is a significant milestone in her comeback after a challenging year, marking a turning point after doubts over her future in the sport.

Inside the Baseline…

Paula Badosa’s run to the Australian Open semifinals is truly a testament to her determination and resilience. After struggling with serious injuries that nearly forced her to retire, to see her back in top form and playing with confidence is incredibly inspiring. It’s not just about the physical recovery but the mental toughness she’s shown, refusing to let setbacks define her career. Her quarterfinal win over Coco Gauff was a perfect example of this, where she looked every bit the player she was before injuries threatened her future in tennis. It feels like Badosa is on the verge of something special, and this tournament could mark the beginning of her return to the very top of the game.

