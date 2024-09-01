WTA star slams ‘incompetence’ after US Open VAR controversy

There was a huge controversy at the US Open last night, after VAR was implemented in the match between Anna Kalinskaya and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Kalinskaya led the match 2-0 in the first set when the controversy occurred at deuce on Haddad Maia’s serve, who appeared to hit the ball into the ground before it made its way over the net.

This was when VAR (Video Assistant Referee) was called into play by Kalinskaya, with the US Open employing the technology on eight of their bigger courts including Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Chair umpire Miriam Bley watched the incident on her tablet, which was also played on the big screen in the showcourt, and seemingly pointed towards Kalinskaya being right.

However, Bley stuck with her original decision and awarded Haddad Maia the point before she went onto take the game.

Kalinskaya continued to protest the incident to no avail and went onto win only two more games in the match, with Haddad Maia moving onto the last-16 after a straight sets victory.

This has received a lot of attention on social media, including from six-time doubles Grand Slam champion Rennae Stubbs, who appeared to criticise Haddad Maia and the umpire after the incident unfolded.

“How the hell do you get that wrong on Armstrong WITH VAR!!! What the hell is the umpire looking at!!!!” exclaimed Stubbs. “Omggggg!!!!! Wowza! You have VAR and u still get it wrong! I’m shook!”

The former doubles No.1 followed it up with another post on social media saying, “I played 22 years of professional tennis and knew if i got to a ball or not, if i double hit a half volley or not, if a ball hit me before going out or not! So to take a point when you don’t deserve it and know the truth, is pretty [thumbs down emoji]!!”

I played 22 years of professional tennis and knew if i got to a ball or not, if i double hit a half volley or not, if a ball hit me before going out or not! So to take a point when you don’t deserve it and know the truth, is pretty 👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼!! — Rennae Stubbs ♈️ (@rennaestubbs) September 1, 2024

This follows another similar controversy that took place in Cincinnati involving Felix Auger-Aliassime and Jack Draper, but VAR was not available on that occasion.

Current top 10 doubles player Ellen Perez also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to show her disapproval at the incident, “I actually can’t comprehend the incompetence that exists in this world.”

I actually can’t comprehend the incompetence that exists in this world https://t.co/dpMO6mDuJt — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) September 1, 2024

Kalinskaya will now exit the tournament, as Haddad Maia moves onto play Caroline Wozniacki in what is already her best Grand Slam result of 2024.

Inside the baseline…

It seems as though there have been a lot of controversial moments in recent months, with the lack of VAR always been mentioned. Now we have VAR at a tournament where there has been a similar incident and the wrong decision has still been made, so it is very frustrating. Neither umpire Miriam Bley or Beatriz Haddad Maia covered themselves in glory in this incident, with the latter seemingly walking away after seeing the footage on the big screen. It is clear that this affected Anna Kalinskaya, as she hardly won a game after going up an early break.

