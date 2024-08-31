Ben Shelton ‘a little butt-hurt’ about scheduling after US Open defeat

Ben Shelton has revealed that he requested the night session at the US Open, after being beaten by compatriot Frances Tiafoe on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Shelton led the match by a set on two occasions, before being beaten 6-4 5-7 7-6(5) 4-6 3-6, with Tiafoe getting payback from their US Open quarter-final last year in a match lasting over four hours.

There was some surprise that this match was not in the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium, with Novak Djokovic and Alexei Popyrin getting that slot.

And when speaking in his press conference after the match, Shelton admitted that both himself and Tiafoe would have preferred to have played in the evening.

“I know that me and [Tia]Foe both definitely wanted this to be a night match,” said Shelton. “You know, we talked about it in the locker room, either last night or this morning, I forget. It was, like, yeah, even if it was on Louis [Armstrong Stadium], we would have rather been on that night slot. We played here at night one year ago. It feels right.”

The 21-year-old continued, “You know, Friday night, Ben versus Foe. I’m sure that he’s going to get a night match here in his next match probably.

“But yeah, it was still an unbelievable atmosphere, but I think playing at night is a little bit different and special at the US Open, for sure. I’m probably just a little butt-hurt because I didn’t get to bring out my night-session kit.”

Despite the disappointment of defeat, Shelton reflected on what the match with Tiafoe could mean for American tennis, “Yeah, this is something that me and Foe spoke on continuously, and after the match last year, and obviously it’s always a little bit tougher to speak on the positives as the guy who loses, but I think big moments for our sport, for sure. Kind of just shows how far we’ve come.

“Yeah, I think it’s only going to continue to improve. I think that Foe is the best at reaching the casual sports fan in our sport, especially here in America.”

He added, “I’m sure there was more celebrities who I don’t know in the crowd than I can imagine to come watch Big Foe, and me as well, but I think that’s something that he’s kind of helped change the culture in our sport and in the last few years, and one of those things that I can look to try to do, as well.”

As a result of failing to backup reaching the US Open semi-final from last year, Shelton will lose 620 points from his ranking, but is expected to return to action in Tokyo next month to defend his title.

While Tiafoe will look to continue his impressive record at the New York major, when he takes on the aforementioned Popyrin in the fourth round.

Inside the baseline…

There was a lot of surprise that this match was not put on the night session, given that it is between too highly entertaining American players, and it is nice to hear Ben Shelton being honest about his thoughts on this. The US Open was probably saved by Alexei Popyrin, who created a more entertaining match on Arthur Ashe Stadium in the night than perhaps many would have imagined. Frances Tiafoe’s eyes are probably lighting up looking at the draw opening up, as he is starting to find his form at just the right time.

