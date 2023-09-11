WTA Rankings: Iga Swiatek reign comes to an end; Coco Gauff new career high

It’s all change at the top of the WTA rankings with Aryna Sabalenka ending Iga Swiatek’s long reign as world number one and Coco Gauff muscling in on the top three.

Sabalenka was not able to add a US Open title to her Australian Open crown, although her new place at the top of the women’s game reflects her reaching at least the semi-finals in all four majors this season.

Gauff, meanwhile, won her maiden slam in New York to cap off an incredible US hardcourt swing, and she has been rewarded with a career-high ranking of world number three.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova continues to climb too, with her jumping three places to world number six.

Big Movers

There have been no major changes in the WTA rankings following the US Open, but Madison Keys’ run to the semi-finals has seen her back on the brink of breaking back into the top ten.

Former world number ones Victoria Azarenka and Karolina Pliskova continue to slide too. Azarenka is down five places to 23, while Pliskova has slid 9 spots to 34.

Chinese duo Lin Zhu and Xinyu Wang are both making moves in the right direction though, jumping to 35 and 39 in the rankings respectively.

WTA Rankings Top 20

1. Aryna Sabalenka 9,266 points

2. Iga Swiatek 8,195

3. Coco Gauff 6,165

4. Elena Rybakina 5,790

5. Jessica Pegula 5,755

6. Marketa Vondrousova 3,830

7. Ons Jabeur 3,771

8. Karolina Muchova 3,765

9. Maria Sakkari 3,525

10. Caroline Garcia 3,050

11. Madison Keys 2,940

12. Daria Kasatkina 2,790

13. Barbora Krejcikova 2,751

14. Petra Kvitova 2,750

15. Belinda Bencic 2,715

16. Jelena Ostapenko 2,580

17. Liudmila Samsonova 2,410

18. Veronika Kudermetova 2,250

19. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2,250

18. Victoria Azarenka 2,235

20. Beatriz Haddad Maia 2,220

