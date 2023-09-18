WTA Rankings: American women make major moves in San Diego and Osaka

As Aryna Sabalenka enjoyed a peaceful first week at the top of the WTA rankings, it was the US women who made the biggest moves inside the top 100.

The Grand Slam season has officially concluded for 2023, however there is still plenty more tennis to be played for the WTA tour.

This week there were events in San Diego (WTA 500) and Osaka (WTA 250), that saw champions Barbora Krejcikova and Ashlyn Krueger, respectively crowned.

Although Krejcikova only moved up three places, the Czech is now back inside the world’s top 10 after replacing Caroline Garcia, who has continued her disappointing season.

Big Movers

Sofia Kenin had not been in any WTA final since Roland Garros three years ago, but was able to do so in San Diego this week and is consequently the biggest top 100 riser of the week.

The 2020 Australian Open champion beat the likes of Veronika Kudermetova and Anastasia Potapova, before eventually falling to Krejcikova in the final.

As a result, the 24-year-old is now at No.53 in the WTA rankings, which is Kenin’s highest ranking since January 2022.

Danielle Collins was another American that found success in San Diego, and also fell to eventual champion Krejcikova in the semi-final. The 2022 Australian Open finalist’s positive week allows her to climb nine places up to No.34 in the world.

The aforementioned Ashlyn Krueger won her first WTA title in Japan this week, and as a result the 19-year-old American has jumped 47 spots to make her top 100 debut at No.73.

While there were many risers this week, there were also some significant fallers with Katerina Siniakova and Linda Fruhvirtova the most noteworthy.

Despite dropping 41 places in singles, it has not been all bad for Siniakova, who has regained her spot as doubles world No.1 with a title in San Diego alongside her Czech compatriot Krejcikova.

However, there are not so many positives for Fruhvirtova, who is currently on a nine-match losing streak and has dropped outside the top 100.

WTA Rankings Top 20 (18/9/23)

1. Aryna Sabalenka 9,266 points

2. Iga Swiatek 8,195

3. Coco Gauff 6,165

4. Jessica Pegula 5,755

5. Elena Rybakina 5,665

6. Marketa Vondrousova 3,830

7. Ons Jabeur 3,771

8. Karolina Muchova 3,765

9. Maria Sakkari 3,560

10. Barbora Krejcikova 2,751

11. Caroline Garcia 3,050

12. Madison Keys 2,940

13. Daria Kasatkina 2,790

14. Petra Kvitova 2,750

15. Belinda Bencic 2,715

16. Jelena Ostapenko 2,580

17. Liudmila Samsonova 2,415

18. Beatriz Haddad Maia, 2260

19. Veronika Kudermetova 2,250

20. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2,250

