WTA Finals host announcement causes logistical issues for players

It has officially been announced that Cancun have won the bid to host the WTA Finals this year, however it has created some concern amongst players hoping to also compete in the Billie Jean King Cup.

There has been much speculation about this potential announcement, with rumours of the likes of Saudi Arabia and Prague also making bids for the year-end tournament.

It will be the third consecutive year that the event has been held in North America, and second in three years that Mexico will host the top eight singles and doubles players from the year.

Confirmed ✅ Cancun, Mexico will host the 2023 season-ending WTA Finals from October 29th to November 5th 🇲🇽#WTAFinals pic.twitter.com/DbCLZHWj6V — wta (@WTA) September 7, 2023

WTA CEO, Steve Simon, released a statement upon the announcement, “I would like to extend my appreciation to the Cancun tournament organizers GS Sports Management, for their commitment in hosting the WTA Finals this year.

“This edition of the WTA Finals will provide a fantastic experience for players and fans alike, offer a fitting finale for the 2023 Hologic WTA Tour, and enable us to continue building a strong future for women’s tennis.”

WTA Finals Logistical Issues

Despite the relief from many that the tournament finally has a home for 2023, there has also been annoyance about the lack of consideration for those players that are competing in both the WTA Finals and Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The WTA Finals finish on 8th November in Mexico, while the BJK Cup Finals that take place in Seville begin on 7th November.

As things stand there are currently no direct flights between the two cities, and this is something that doubles player Ellen Perez has commented on, “I just love the potential idea of China to Australia to North America to Europe to Australia (facepalm emoji).”

Perez currently sits at sixth in the doubles race alongside her partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez, and is also hoping to compete for Australia in the BJK Cup.

I just love the potential idea of China to Australia to North America to Europe to Australia 🤦‍♀️ — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) September 7, 2023

This was also a topic of conversation last year, with Iga Swiatek ‘disappointedly’ withdrawing from the BJK Cup due to her participation in the WTA Finals.

So far, Aryna Sabalenka, Swiatek and Elena Rybakina have qualified for the WTA Finals singles tournament, with Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula the only doubles team to have officially qualified.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner