Win two sets of Head Lynx Touch tennis racket strings

Released in conjunction with the new Head Boom racket series, Lynx Touch is a unique co-polyester tennis racket string that provides great control and touch without sacrificing comfort.

Head Lynx Touch is a brand new polyester tennis racket string designed for versatile performance players who value comfort and touch but still want the control of a regular polyester string. Our partners at All Things Tennis are giving away two sets of Lynx Touch strings, simply answer the question below to be in with a chance of winning!

Polyester tennis strings are great for control but can often feel slightly dead and stiff, especially if you play a lot of tennis. Players with arm injuries can find many polyesters too harsh on their joints and muscles. Lynx Touch is perfect for players who like polyester level control but need a more comfortable, forgiving feel on their shots.

Lynx Touch is unique in that it adapts to your strokes in real time. Thanks to the outer part of the string being different to the core, faster swings increase control and spin, while slower swings increase power and touch.

Product details:

Designed for performance players

Co-polyester monofilament string

Excellent playability

Great comfort and control

If you win you’ll receive two 12 meter sets of Lynx Touch, thats enough to string two rackets. Simply take a set to your local racket stringer and they’ll handle the rest.

To be in with a chance of winning these two string sets, just answer the question below and fill in your details. Best of luck!

Closing date 1st August 2022

Read the T’s & C’s for this competition

