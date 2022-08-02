Win tickets to the US Open

Share: 8 Shares







The biggest hard court tournament of the year is just around the corner and you could find yourself sitting in prime position on Louis Armstrong court at the US Open in New York thanks to this exclusive competition

The legendary American Grand Slam event has produced some of the greatest tennis matches in the history of the game and lets not forget the unbelievable feats of players like Serena Williams and Roger Federer in winning 6 and 5 US Open singles titles respectively. This year’s event promises to be as exciting as ever with enticing sub plots and all the big names looking to see their name on the trophy.

Now you have the chance visit the tournament and watch the live action as we have a pair of tickets to give away for the daytime session on Tuesday August 30th courtside on Louis Armstrong in New York.

Our good friends at Wilson are the headline sponsor of the tournament and they’ve kindly given us a pair of their exclusive sponsors tickets to offer as a prize to one lucky Tennishead reader. These seats will be the best in the stadium so you are in for an amazing experience.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question and fill in your details but make sure to keep an eye on your email inbox. If succesful we will contact you on the email you give us below but you’ll only have a short time period to respond and accept the prize if succesful. You must be aged over 21 years old to enter. Tickets only, no travel included.

Good luck to you all!

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

🎾 Read >> Breaking tennis news

🎾 Follow >> 24/7 LIVE scores

🎾 Free >> Receive our legendary newsletter

🎾 Join >> Tennishead CLUB, the world’s only virtual tennis club

🎾 Social >> Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube

🎾 Order >> World’s best tennis magazine

🎾 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted retail partner