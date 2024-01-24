Top
Win the HEAD Speed tennis racket signed by Coco Gauff


She’s the reigning US Open champion and undoubtedly the most exciting player in women’s tennis right now, and you can own a piece of her history by winning a racket signed by Coco Gauff

The HEAD speed is endorsed by none other than Novak Djokovic and this latest version has been upgraded with new Auxetic 2.0 technology for sensational, softer feel.

We’ve teamed up with our friends from HEAD to offer one lucky winner a HEAD Speed MP signed by Coco Gauff.

 

 

To be in with a chance of winning this superb prize just answer the question below and fill in your details. Good luck to you all!

 

 

Tim Farthing, Tennishead Editorial Director & Owner, has been a huge tennis fan his whole life. He's a tennis journalist and entrepreneur as well as playing tennis to a national standard. He also helps manage his local club and volunteers for his local tennis organisation. He's a specialist in content about the administration of professional tennis and tennis coaching for all levels.