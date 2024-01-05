Win Finals Day tickets with 5* hospitality + £500 cash for Queen’s Club Championships 2024

Relax in 5* luxury as you enjoy the best men’s tennis can offer thanks to our Queens Club tennis 2024 free prize draw including premium tickets and incredible hospitality in the exclusive Roof Garden with a sumptuous 3 course lunch, afternoon tea and unlimited drinks for two and we’ll throw in £500 towards your travel or hotel expenses.

Queen’s is one of the most enjoyable and luxurious grass court tournaments every summer featuring the World’s best players including Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune and Andy Murray and now you and a friend can be there simply by entering your details below.

The prize includes:

Queens Club tennis tickets hospitality package for 2 people on Sunday 23rd June, 2024 (Finals day)

Centre Court ‘East Stand’ all day tickets, including seats which are wider with more leg room and padded for additional comfort

Guest passes to the award-winning Roof Garden luxury dining and entertaining suite

A three-course lunch and afternoon tea

A selection of beer and wines for self service, topped up throughout your day

Access to an outdoor terrace overlooking the practice courts

£500 spending money

**Every entrant to this incredible free prize draw will receive a FREE copy of the current issue of Tennishead magazine worth £8.50/$10**

This is an exclusive Tennishead prize draw which we’ve funded ourselves meaning there are no other partners involved and we don’t need to make it a competition.

The prize package comes from Keith Prowse Hospitality who are also the exclusive hospitality partner for Wimbledon and Eastbourne and are renowned for delivering 5* quality and service.

To be entered in the draw just fill in the details below. Your free copy of Tennishead magazine will be emailed immediately you’ve submitted your entry.

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner