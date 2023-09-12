Win Centre Court tickets with 5* hospitality at Queen’s Club Championships 2024

Watch Carlos Alcaraz defend his title from your Centre Court seat in 5* luxury thanks to our Queens Club tennis 2024 free prize draw including premium tickets and incredible hospitality in the exclusive Roof Garden with a sumptuous 3 course lunch, afternoon tea and unlimited beverages for two.

Queen’s is one of the most enjoyable and luxurious grass court tournaments every summer featuring the World’s best players including Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune and Andy Murray. You and a friend can be there simply by entering your details below.

The prize includes:

Queens Club tennis tickets hospitality package for 2 people on Saturday 22nd June, 2024 (Semi-finals day)

Centre Court ‘East Stand’ all day tickets, including seats which are wider with more leg room and padded for additional comfort

Guest passes to the award-winning Roof Garden luxury dining and entertaining suite

A three-course lunch and afternoon tea

A selection of beer and wines for self service, topped up throughout your day

Access to an outdoor terrace overlooking the practice courts

**Every entrant to this incredible free prize draw will receive a FREE copy of the current issue of Tennishead magazine worth £8.50/$10**

This is an exclsuive Tennishead prize draw which we’ve paid for ourselves so there are no other partners involved and we don’t need to make it a competition.

To be entered in the draw just fill in the details below. Your free digital copy of Tennishead magazine will be emailed to you immediately after you’ve submitted your entry.

