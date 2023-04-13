Win a week’s tennis holiday at the luxurious Ivan Ljubicic academy in Croatia

If you want to improve your game and enjoy the delights of a beautiful Croatian Island whilst staying in luxury accommodation then enter our exclusive competition with the Ljubicic Tennis Academy

He was one of world’s best players, then he forged a career as a hugely succesful coach with star pupils including none other than Roger Federer and now Croatian tennis legend Ivan Ljubicic has applied his incredible knowledge of the game to build a superb tennis academy in the stunning surroundings of the Adriatic island of Lošinj.

Now we are giving one lucky reader the chance to win a week’s tennis holiday at his tennis academy where you’ll learn from their top coaches whilst being part of their ‘Champions Way’ intensive training programme. But it’s not all hard work as you’ll stay in the delightful 4* Hotel Punta Vitality which boasts a luxurious spa and stunning catering options as well as a beautiful location right on the coast and within walking distance of the pretty town centre.

Check out our introduction to the Ljubicic Academy in this recent article or head over to their new website if you want some more information.

To be in with a chance of winning this prize simply answer the question below and fill in your details. You’ll also be offered a really special Tennishead free promotion once you’ve entered.

Prize details

Prize is for 1 person, including:

‘Champions Way’ tennis academy package

6 nights ‘Full board accommodation in the 4* Hotel Punta Vitality

Prize does not include:

Flights to Croatia

Transfer from airport to hotel

Closing date for entries is 1st August 2023

Once the prize winner is contacted you’ll be given 12 months to arrange your trip and redeem your prize

General competitions T&C’s

Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner