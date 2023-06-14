Wimbledon announces record-breaking prize money for 2023

Wimbledon have announced that the total prize money for The Championships in 2023 has increased to a record £44,700,000, with a 17.1% increase on the pre-pandemic event in 2019.

The All England Club revealed the prize money has increased by 11.2% from last year, with the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s singles champions and runners-up prize money returning to the levels they were before the pandemic.

The prize money for qualifying has also increased by 14.5% from last year, with The Championships ‘placing importance on supporting players in the early rounds of the event’.

Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club, released a statement, “We are delighted to offer record prize money to the players competing at The Championships this year, with double digit increases across the majority of events. Our ambition with this distribution is to return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the pandemic whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event.”

The prize pool for the Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s doubles has increased by 10.7% increase on last year, with mixed doubles increasing by only 3.7% from 2022.

While the Wheelchair and Quad Wheelchair prize pots have expanded by almost 20%, there is still a large difference in comparison to the ‘traditional’ Ladies’ and Gentlemen’ pots.

For example, the prize money for the winner of the Gentlemen’s wheelchair champion is £60,000, which is only £5,000 above the prize money for all the players in the first round of the Gentlemen’s singles.

Wimbledon 2023 Prize Money Breakdown

Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles

Round Prize Money Percentage Increase from 2022 Winner £2,350,000 17.5% Runner-up £1,175,000 11.9% Semi-Finals £600,000 12.1% Quarter-Finals £340,000 9.7% Fourth Round £207,000 8.9% Third Round £131,000 9.2% Second Round £85,000 9.0% First Round £55,000 10.9%

Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Singles Qualifying

Round Prize Money Percentage Increase from 2022 Third Round £36,000 12.5% Second Round £21,750 14.5% First Round £12,750 15.9%

Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Doubles

Round Prize Money (Per Pair) Percentage Increase from 2022 Winners £600,000 11.1% Runners-up £300,000 11.1% Semi-finals £150,000 11.1% Quarter-finals £75,000 11.9% Third Round £36,250 9.8% Second Round £22,000 10.0% First Round £13,750 10.0%

Mixed Doubles

Round Prize Money (Per Pair) Percentage Increase from 2022 Winners £128,000 3.2% Runners-up £64,000 3.2% Semi-finals £32,000 3.2% Quarter-finals £16,500 3.1% Second Round £7,750 3.3% First Round £4,000 6.7%

Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Wheelchair and Quad Wheelchair Singles

Round Prize Money Percentage Increase from 2022 Winner £60,000 17.6% Runner-up £31,000 19.2% Semi-finals £21,000 20.0% Quarter-finals £14,500 20.8%

Ladies’ and Gentlemen’s Wheelchair and Quad Wheelchair Doubles

Round Prize Money (Per Pair) Percentage Increase from 2022 Winners £26,000 18.2% Runners-up £13,000 18.2% Semi-finals £8,000 23.1%

Ladies’, Gentlemen’s and Mixed Invitation Doubles

Round Prize Money (Per Pair) Percentage Increase from 2022 Winners £32,000 3.2% Runners-up £26,000 4.0% Second place in each group £22,000 4.8% Third place in each group £22,000 4.8% Fourth place in each group £22,000 4.8%

