Wimbledon 2025 tickets launched

Wimbledon fans will be breathing a sigh of relief as the on-sale period opens for one of the only ways to guarantee your seat at The Championships 2025, where Carlos Alcaraz will be striving to join an illustrious roll call of three-time men’s singles champions.

The clamour for tickets to Wimbledon 2025 being reported by Official Hospitality Partner of The Championships, Keith Prowse, is testament to the ever growing popularity of the world’s most famous tennis tournament and the success of this year’s event, which makes it even more important to secure your seats now.

The competitiveness of both the men’s and women’s games is another reason keen tennis fans cherish their day in SW19 with a new crop of exciting players like Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka establishing themselves as real stars of the game. The style of play that has evolved over recent years at The Championships makes for incredibly exciting matches as attacking baseliners dominate the final rounds.

Booking a hospitality experience is still the primary way to 100% guarantee you’ll be able to watch the action on the show courts from a prime position accompanied by world class dining and entertainment. For 2025, following the successful introduction of ‘Le Gavroche at The Lawn’ this past year, there are seven package options to choose from with full details available on the dedicated section of the Keith Prowse booking website.

An example of what’s on offer is the ‘Le Gavroche at The Lawn’ experience – emulating the world-famous Mayfair restaurant that closed it’s doors earlier this year – which includes:

Five-course tasting ‘Menu Exceptionnel’ designed by 2 Michelin Star Chef Michel Roux

The famous Le Gavroche Cheese Trolley

Private Tables of only 2, 4 or 6 guests plus dedicated concierge service

Specialised wine pairings, selected by Michel Roux himself

Complimentary bar including premium spirits & Vintage Champagne

Official prime viewing location on Centre Court

Private Terrace with access to The Lawn’s English-style garden, with live music & giant outdoor screen – plus whisky & cigar bar

From our experience of visiting Wimbledon over many years, it’s ever growing popularity has meant that securing a seat on a show court has increased in value. The peace of mind this gives fans that they won’t have to queue for a seat on an outside court is, for us, where the value offered from booking a VIP hospitality package really stands out.

As the Official Hospitality Partner of The Championships, Keith Prowse are also contributing £5 for every ticket sold, to the Wimbledon Foundation. By buying official, you are helping to support both grassroots tennis and the powerful work of the amazing charities that receive funding from the Wimbledon Foundation.

For more information on Wimbledon 2025 tickets or to book your VIP experience, visit the Keith Prowse website today!

