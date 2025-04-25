Wimbledon 2024 delivers £50M boost to British tennis

Historic surplus and prize money at Wimbledon set new standards for the sport​.

​Wimbledon 2024 has set a new financial benchmark, delivering a record surplus of nearly £50 million to British tennis. The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) reported profits of £54.3 million for the year ending July 2024, with turnover reaching £406.5 million. Under its longstanding agreement with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the AELTC passed on 90% of its profits, amounting to £49.853 million, marking the highest surplus ever received by the LTA. This financial success came despite weather challenges during the tournament.

The 2024 Championships also saw a significant increase in prize money, with a total fund of £50 million, which is an 11.9% rise from the previous year. Both the men’s and women’s singles champions received £2.7 million each, while first-round singles participants earned £60,000. Notably, the prize pool for wheelchair and quad wheelchair events was set at £1 million, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and recognition of the sport’s growth.

This financial change is set to have a lasting impact on British tennis. The LTA can leverage these funds to invest in grassroots programs, facility upgrades, and talent development initiatives. Such investments are crucial for properly aiding the next generation of British tennis players and ensuring the sport’s continued growth and accessibility across the UK.

The record-setting financials also come at a pivotal time in professional tennis, as players increasingly push for a larger share of Grand Slam revenues. In March, the top 20 ATP and WTA players collectively signed a letter desiring greater transparency and increased prize money from all four major tournaments. Wimbledon’s announcement of record turnover and prize distribution may add fuel to that conversation, prompting more discussions about how much of the sport’s wealth should be redistributed to the athletes.

Wimbledon’s remarkable financial performance in 2024 shows just how pivotal the tournament is for British tennis. The huge surplus provided to the LTA offers a unique opportunity to invest in the sport’s future, and it will help grow British tennis like never before. By channeling these funds effectively, British tennis can build a more inclusive infrastructure, ensuring that the sport thrives for generations to come.

