Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Madrid Open to prioritize recovery​

Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz cites injury concerns ahead of French Open title defense.

​Carlos Alcaraz has officially withdrawn from the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open due to lingering physical issues, notably a left hamstring injury and discomfort in his right adductor and psoas muscles. These issues surfaced during his recent final at the Barcelona Open against Holger Rune. After undergoing medical evaluations, Alcaraz and his team decided that participating in Madrid would risk making his injuries worse, potentially prolonging his recovery period. Despite the disappointment of missing his home tournament, Alcaraz emphasized the importance of prioritizing his health, especially with the French Open on the horizon.​

The 21-year-old Spaniard, currently ranked world No. 3, has a strong connection to the Madrid Open, having won the title in 2022 and 2023. His absence is a significant blow to the tournament, which runs from April 23 to May 4 at the Caja Mágica. Carlos Alcaraz expressed his regret at not being able to compete in front of his home crowd but remains optimistic about his recovery. He aims to resume training within a week and is considering participation in the Italian Open in Rome as a preparatory step before Roland Garros.

Alcaraz’s decision shows a strategic approach to his career, focusing on long-term goals over immediate participation. By withdrawing from Madrid, he aims to ensure full fitness for the French Open, where he is the defending champion. This move reflects a growing trend among top athletes to prioritize health and career longevity over pushing in the short-term.

Inside the Baseline…

Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the Madrid Open, while disappointing for fans, demonstrates a mature and strategic decision-making approach. By prioritizing his health and long-term performance, he sets an example for athletes on managing career longevity. This choice highlights a broader understanding that sustainable success often requires difficult short-term sacrifices, even if it requires missing your favorite tournament.

