Wilson launch stunning ‘Roland Garros’ collection ahead of French Open

Wilson have launched an eye-catching new Roland Garros collection of products that have been inspired by the French Open.

Clay season is arguably the most unique time of the year on the tennis calendar, with the aesthetic being one of the most beloved by fans as well.

Wilson, who are the world’s leading racket sports brand, have paid tribute to the pinnacle of the European clay swing by releasing a limited-edition collection, including rackets, balls and bags.

The company are already the official ball and stringer supplier for the tournament, but they have now gone a step further.

In total, there are 50 products from which to choose, all carrying the iconic branding of both Wilson and Roland Garros.

“With the Roland-Garros collection we want to give the fans of this Grand Slam and clay tennis players the opportunity to be closer to the unique Roland-Garros experience and get the best clay specific products in the market”, said Bertrand Blanc, Senior Director, Global Commercial Racquet Sports at Wilson.

Highlights of the Wilson Roland Garros collection

ROLAND-GARROS BLADE 98 (16X19) V8 TENNIS RACKET

Aggressive, precise ball-strikers will appreciate the feel and torsional stability of this Wilson tennis racket. It has all the features and specs of the Blade 98 16×19 v8 with a design inspired by Roland-Garros.

The main appeal lies in the frame layup, which accommodates the modern, vertical swing path common to competitive players. FORTYFIVE° increases both the flexibility and stability of the frame to lend supreme feel for the ball on every shot.

ROLAND-GARROS CLASH 100 V2 TENNIS RACKET

This Wilson tennis racket takes the playability of the Clash 100 v2 and mixes it with a design inspired by the biggest clay court tennis tournament in the world.

The Clash 100 Roland-Garros offers flexibility and stability thanks to the patented FORTYFIVE° construction. The tip of the hoop has been reconstructed, stretching the sweet spot and enhancing stability up higher in the string bed. The result? A great all-around racket with plenty of style.

ROLAND GARROS CLAY COURT BALL CAN

Wilson have been the official ball supplier at Roland Garros since 2020, so there is no more authentic choice for your own clay court outings.

With a core designed for longer rallies and a felt that limits moisture and dirt build-up for maximum consistency during tight points, the Wilson Roland Garros ball creates the perfect performance fit for the clay court season. The balls are available in two versions a 3-balls and a 4-balls can.

ROLAND-GARROS SUPER TOUR 15 PACK

Players are always looking to bring their games to the next level, and the Roland-Garros Super Tour 15 Pack can help along the way.

Three main compartments stash all the essentials, where one section is ventilated and separates dirty clothes from the rest of the pack and two sections are lined with a thermoguard material to protect against extreme temperatures.

Side accessory pockets are strategically placed around the bag so you can bring all the necessities to the court, even the tiny good-luck charm. The Dual Carrying option makes it even easier to transport to and from the court. A nine-racket version is also available.

ROLAND-GARROS SUPER TOUR BACKPACK

This Wilson Roland Garros Collection backpack is clearly inspired by the traditions and design elements of the French Open.

It includes a partial racket compartment, a padded laptop sleeve and a ventilated pocket for used clothing.

Players can also use the thermo-regulated pocket on the side to keep a drink cool.

If you want to know more about Wilson’s Roland-Garros collection, you can do so by clicking here.

