Wilson Clash V3 tennis racket review

Wilson know a thing or two about tennis rackets. They have been in the game for over a 100 years (celebrating their centenary year in 2024) and have racked up 644 grand slam titles with players using their frames so will our review of the new Clash V3 uncover another gem?

In 2019 we saw the introduction of the new Clash series, whist this particular racket isn’t used on the pro circuit (31% of the Top 100 across ATP & WTA are with Wilson), the Clash became an instant hit with juniors, beginners rising to high intermediate. As well as those who have a history of injury issues or for more senior players, purely down to a focus on plush comfort and all round versatility.

Now in its third iteration, Tennishead was invited to the magnificent clay courts of Real Club de Barcelona to review their latest update of the Wilson Clash as part of the official SS25 launch. So, we sent Gareth Richman to run the racket through its paces and get the full lowdown. Vamos!

First impressions

Wilson’s campaign around the Clash V3 centres on the ‘Whoah’ factor. The cosmetic finish certainly reflects this. A sleek graphite matt black frame fused with infrared decals around the top of the hoop and throat is similar switch back to their first version (and a vast departure from their metallic ‘festive red’ 2022 follow up release). The fine detail of the debossed Clash logo adds an extra touch of class.

New technology

Building on the arm friendly Clash legacy of optimising comfort whilst also maximising stability, control, direction, spin, and power across the court – a few advancements have moved on.

Wilson have introduced ‘SI3D’ technology into the lay up for the V3. According to Wilson this optimises the flexibility and stability, in order to deliver power more comfortably. The racket has the ability to bend 3 different ways, Horizontally for comfort and power, Vertically for spin and Torsional twisting which adds stability.

David Packowitz, Global Product Line Manager, Performance Tennis for Wilson speaking at their SS25 official launch event in Barcelona explains “”SI3D is the result of over 100 years of innovation to benefit our players. It combines three ways a racket can bend: SI (Stiffness Index) boosts power, LSI (Lateral Stiffness Index) enhances spin, and TSI (Torsional Stiffness Index) improves control. The Clash v3 racket uses a unique SI3D blend for unmatched comfortable power, helping players perform and win above their level. Each racket has a mix of SI3D tailored to different player types, perfected through a century of innovation.”

There’s a ‘Hit Stabiziler’ which has been engineered to enhance off-centre hitting assisting players in keeping the ball consistently in play.

Wilson have also smoothed out key areas where the frame bends, this apparently improves the response of the racket. Finally, ‘Click-and-go’ bumper & grommets are plugged in (as seen in the Blade V9) making it easier to change your bumper guard and maintain string to racket performance.

Specification

Weight: 265g unstrung

Headsize: 100 sq in

Balance: 4pts HL

Beam width: 24.5mm

String pattern: 16×19

String type: Luxilon Element Soft IR 1.27mm

String tension 52 lbs

The Clash V3 Family

There are seven options in total available catering for junior players scaling up to beginners all the way to high intermediate club players. Noticeably, the 100 sq in head size is prominent in the line up and very well suited to the range. Perhaps, that explains why the more control orientated 98 sq in specification Clash V3 hasn’t appeared in this silo.

Groundstrokes

To kick off our review of the Wilson Clash we headed to the baseline. Both on the forehand and backhand side, the Clash V3 delivers extremely easy access to power and spin. When hitting with topspin, I immediately noticed the frame felt pretty solid with supreme comfort and a generous sweet spot (which helps with those slightly off centre hits).

This gave me more confidence to explore the racket’s capability. With a high launch angle, I experienced ample net clearance and was able to keep the ball consistently deep. Initially, when flattening out my shots I tended to overshoot the ball. After a while, I started to adjust a bit better … but something I duly noted.

One thing is for sure, the Clash V3 is a massive amount of fun to play and particularly addictive from the back of the court. The racket really does shine in this department.

Slices

Not really much to report here, the Cash V3 provides a great base to execute and dig out the devilish slice. Personally, a little more control and accuracy from the racket would be welcomed on this side. That said, the overall performance didn’t disappoint.

Serving and smashes

Teeing up kick or flat serves with pinpoint accuracy and direction proved to be a real highlight here. As I launched myself out of the trophy position, I freed myself to explode into action whilst keeping close tabs on control. This racket can really propel a player to deliver bombs on target.

Unsurprisingly, any hovering overheads around the mid court area were a pure joy to relatively trouble-free hunt down.

Return of Serves

I wasn’t sure what really to expect due to the directional control aspect the Clash on what is regarded as one of the most important shots of tennis.

When I pressed too hard my sights would be thrown off target. On the other hand, too casual and my return wouldn’t do any damage. The key here was to find the true performance balance point of the Clash V3 in relation to the level of player. With practice, find that spot and you’ll definitely be rewarded.

Volleys and touch shots

There is no doubt on fluid manoeuvrability whilst at the net. The frame flies through the air swiftly and with good accuracy. However, in order for me to get a little more on this shot, I found I needed to push my weight into play a little more.

This latest release switched up very well indeed on deft drop shots and the like. The string bed reacts nicely whilst the geometric styled frame stays stable and holds it ground.

Wilson Clash V3 review conclusion

The arm-friendly Clash V3 is a real blast to play with on court and will have a unique appeal to players from recreational to club standard. The superlative comfort is amazing and the ball pocketing is impressive. You just want to keep hitting ball after ball – throw a bit more bite into your shots and the frame can produce a top heavy ball with tons of spin.

Precision wise, accuracy of shot is decent, but not totally spot on. I’d also add that this type of racket is not specifically designed for the advanced control hitter. The Blade, Pro Staff or RF01 are far better choices in this case.

Moving over to the aesthetic of the latest Clash, the clean styling and finish looks absolutely stunning and will no doubt attract both male and female players.

All in all the Clash V3 is a fabulous update, which will no doubt be popular with a wide audience of tennis players.

Has our review of the Wilson Clash V3 inspired you to try one? The new Wilson Clash V3 is available from Wilson.com for £110.00-£220.00

Reviewer profile

Gareth Richman is a tennis nut! For a day job he’s a freelance journalist for The London Standard specialising in tennis products and a PTR qualified coach who also represents his local club. He is an avid supporter of The Elena Baltacha Foundation. Follow Gareth on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok as he lives his tennis dream!

