WATCH: Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray star in brilliant comedy spoof

Tennis is such a brilliantly crazy spectacle that many claim you couldn’t write it, but have we all been deceived? Well, according to a brilliant spoof video starring Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, we have.

The video, created by the ATP Tour, claims players are all portrayed by actors who receive a script at the start of every year to act out.

In it, your favourite stars of men’s tennis, including Dominic Thiem, Andrey Rublev and Gael Monfils, are shown discussing the production of the spoof TV series ‘The Tour’ not as themselves, but the fictional actors who play them. They have even gone as far as creating Instagram profiles for the supposed actors.

“I’ve been part of this show for 16, 17 years, or ATP seasons, as we call them,” Novak Djokovic – or actor Bert Critchley if you prefer – says.

“Something that I’m really trying to evoke with this Novak character is not just the performance and the achievements, but a bit more of an essence. A bit more of a personality.

“I try to have people relate to him. I want to bring truth to Novak. What is he thinking? What is he feeling? What would motivate him if he was a real person? It’s not easy but it works.”

Naturally, Andy Murray wouldn’t allow this kind of comic caper to sneak by without him adding his own deadpan dry humour to it.

Under the name Fraser McKnight, Murray delights in the production values that have apparently fooled so many.

“We usually get our storylines at the start of the year and we just try to make everything look natural,” ‘McKnight’ said.

“Let’s face it, people are stupid, so they’ll buy anything. We just try to make everything look real and the viewers seem to love it.”

Other highlights include Thiem and Rublev recording their distinctive on-court noises in a sound studio, as well as Gael Monfils – well, Peter McArthur – bumbling his way around corners and through corridors due to having two left feel and zero coordination in real life.

The video is brilliantly crafted and creative, and the tennis players certainly deliver in front of the camera.

It’s also great to see a sport that is often unfairly accused of taking itself too seriously show some genuine humour.

You can watch it for yourself below.

