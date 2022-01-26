WATCH: Nick Kyrgios’ heart-warming gesture after striking young fan at Australian Open

After striking a young fan with a viciously-hit stray ball at the Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios put smiles on faces when he gifted the young spectator a signed racket.

All-Australian duo Nick Krygios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have lit up the Australian Open doubles as the home favourites upset the World’s top ranked partnership of Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic en route to the semi-finals.

In their quarter-final showdown against German Tim Putz and New Zealander Michael Venus, Kokkinakis served a let and although the point was dead, Kyrgios instinctively struck the return away.

However, the ferocious stray ball unfortunately flew into the crowd and hit a young fan. Play was momentarily stopped when Kyrgios immediately noticed the damage and upset his shot had caused.

In an effort to make amends for his accident, Kyrgios ran to his bag, retrieved a racket and ran to the crowd to give the special gift to the hurt spectator. To wrap things up, Kyrgios found the fan after the match and signed the racket.

The duo, namely Kyrgios, have received a mixed reaction from players and coaching staff alike in their ‘Happy Slam’ bid. Many have praised them for bringing excitement and spark to the ‘Happy Slam’, while others have criticised their antics.

A fitness coach on Mektic and Pavic’s team threatened to fight Kyrgios in the players’ gym after he felt the duo were being “disrespectful.”

Whilst quarter-final opponent Venus branded Kyrgios “an absolute kn*b” and said he has the “maturity of a ten year old” after the New Zealander was unhappy with how the match was played out. Venus even went on to criticise Krygios making amends for his mishap.

In their post-match press conference, they duo emphasised the importance of the fans, with Kyrgios saying “this Australian Open I think with everything the people have gone through, they just are just so happy to see Aussies have success.

“[We’re] kind of carrying the flag in doubles a little bit. This Oz Open, honestly, I think for us it’s more about the people. Playing for them is more important than our doubles success.”

“I just want to play and give the people of Australia and the Australian Open a show and genuinely try and grow the sport of tennis. That’s why I’m playing. I know Thanasi is just enjoying it. This is the most fun we’ve ever had on the court.”

