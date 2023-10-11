Venus Williams reverses Serena doubles retirement decision

Venus Williams appears to have made a U-turn on her decision to retire from doubles action, with the 23-time Grand Slam champion signing up to play an event next week.

Williams last played at the US Open, where she faced her heaviest defeat at the tournament losing to qualifier Greet Minnen, 6-1 6-1.

After her first round loss, the American admitted that she was not sure about whether she would play again this year, but appears to have answered those questions after receiving a wildcard for both the singles and doubles events at the WTA 250 event in Monastir, Tunisia.

The 43-year-old had previously declared that she had retired from doubles when her younger sister Serena Williams retired at the 2022 US Open.

“When Serena retired, I retired from doubles as well,” revealed Venus. “When you have Serena Williams as a partner, you have seen the glory at the mountaintop; you can’t go any higher! Sorry, I don’t have better news.”

Venus Williams will compete in just her eighth tournament of the year alongside home player and singles world No.7 Ons Jabeur.

It will not be the first time that Jabeur has competed in doubles alongside a Williams’ sister, having played with Serena at the Eastbourne International in 2022.

The Tunisian has also shared a court with Venus before, having beaten her in the second round at Wimbledon two years ago.

Williams will return to action next week in both singles and doubles when the Jasmin Open begins on Monday 16th October.

Venus has had a difficult 2023 with injuries, and despite showing some vintage performances will probably be disappointed with how the year has gone. Ons Jabeur seems like the perfect person to come out of doubles retirement with and the Tunisian crowd will no doubt be electric when they take to court next week.

Venus Williams and her 16 doubles Grand Slam titles

The last time Venus Williams competed in doubles was at the 2022 US Open with Serena, losing in the first round to the Czech pairing of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova.

And as she prepares to take to the doubles court once again we, at Tennishead, have decided to look back on all 16 of her doubles major final victories:

Women’s doubles Grand Slam titles (with Serena Williams)

Australian Open

2001 – Beat Lindsay Davenport and Corina Morariu (7), 6-2 4-6 6-4

2003 – Beat Virginia Ruano Pascual and Paola Suarez (2), 4-6 6-4 6-3

2009 – Beat Daniela Hantuchova and Ai Sugiyama (9), 6-3 6-3

2010 – Beat Cara Black and Liezel Huber (1), 6-4 6-3

Roland Garros

1999 – Beat Martina Hingis and Anna Kournikova (2), 6-3 6(2)-7 8-6

2010 – Beat Kveta Peschke and Katarina Srebotnik (12), 6-2 6-3

Wimbledon

2000 – Beat Julie Halard-Decugis and Ai Sugiyama (4), 6-3 6-2

2002 – Beat Virginia Ruano Pascual and Paola Suarez (2), 6-2 7-5

2008 – Beat Lisa Raymond and Samantha Stosur (16), 6-2 6-2

2009 – Beat Samantha Stosur and Rennae Stubbs (3), 7-6(4) 6-4

2012 – Beat Lucie Hradecka and Andrea Hlavackova (6), 7-5 6-4

2016 – Beat Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova (5), 6-3 6-4

US Open

1999 – Beat Chanda Rubin and Sandrine Testud, 4-6 6-1 6-4

2009 – Beat Cara Black and Liezel Huber (1), 6-2 6-2

Mixed doubles Grand Slam titles (with Justin Gimelstob)

Australian Open

1998 – Beat Elena Likhovtseva and Maksim Mirnyi

Roland Garros

1998 – Beat Serena Williams and Luis Lobo, 6-4 6-4

