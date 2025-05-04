Venus Williams joins TNT Sports commentary team for Roland Garros

Tennis icon Venus Williams will provide expert analysis for 2025 French Open.

Venus Williams is heading to Roland Garros, but not as a player. The seven-time Grand Slam champion has been announced as a lead analyst for TNT Sports’ coverage of the 2025 French Open, marking her first major broadcasting role at a Slam since stepping back from full-time competition.

The move comes as TNT Sports takes over U.S. television rights for the French Open from NBC, rolling out a fresh team of commentators that includes Williams, former pro Andy Roddick, and longtime analyst Jim Courier. The trio will offer in-depth analysis and commentary across TNT and streaming platform Max.

Williams, who last competed in a tour-level singles match in 2023, said she is excited to bring a player’s perspective to fans during one of the sport’s most physically demanding events. “I know what it’s like to battle on the clay, and I’m looking forward to sharing that experience,” she said in a press release.

Though she never won the French Open, Williams reached the final in 2002 and has been a fixture at the event for over two decades. Her addition to the booth adds prestige and authority as TNT seeks to build a new tennis audience while the sports media landscape is rapidly changing.

Inside the Baseline…

Venus Williams in the commentary booth is a win for everyone. Her on-court legacy is undeniable, but it’s her articulate, composed, and deeply informed presence off the court that makes this move exciting. In a media era crowded with hot takes, Venus brings the kind of credibility and poise that could help elevate tennis coverage to new heights, especially for younger audiences unfamiliar with her prime. If she leans into her insights and gives the tough analysis, this could be the beginning of a second great career.

READ NEXT: Aryna Sabalenka Madrid mastery: Third title secured

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner