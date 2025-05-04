Aryna Sabalenka Madrid mastery: Third title secured

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Coco Gauff to claim her third Madrid Open crown, matching Petra Kvitova’s tournament record.

Aryna Sabalenka captured her third Madrid Open title on Saturday, defeating Coco Gauff 6-3, 7-6(3) in the final. The world No. 1 matched Petra Kvitova’s record for most titles at the tournament, adding to her previous wins in 2021 and 2023. Sabalenka dominated the first set with powerful groundstrokes and an early break, then rallied from 3-5 down in the second to force a tiebreak, where she sealed the victory with authority.

The win marks Sabalenka’s third WTA title of 2025, following triumphs in Brisbane and Miami. She now boasts a perfect 6-0 record against top-10 opponents this season, without dropping a set, which is a feat last achieved by Serena Williams in 2014. Sabalenka also avenged her 2024 Madrid final loss to Iga Swiatek, reinforcing her dominance on clay ahead of Roland Garros.

For Gauff, the loss was a setback in an otherwise impressive year. The 20-year-old American, who won the 2024 WTA Finals and reached the Australian Open quarterfinals, had led 5-3 in the second set before double faults and unforced errors allowed Sabalenka to start a comeback. Despite the defeat, Gauff remains a formidable presence on tour, with a 2025 singles title in Auckland and a strong performance at the United Cup.

Sabalenka’s victory extends her lead atop the WTA rankings, now holding a 4,345-point advantage over Swiatek and a 1,621-point lead in the Race to the WTA Finals over Madison Keys. Gauff, currently ranked No. 4, continues to solidify her position among the elite, with consistent performances across surfaces and a growing list of achievements

Sabalenka’s relentless power and mental fortitude were on full display in Madrid, showcasing why she’s the top-ranked player in the world. Her ability to navigate high-pressure moments, especially against a rising star like Gauff, shows her championship mindset. As the clay season progresses, Sabalenka’s form suggests she’s poised for continued success, while Gauff’s resilience indicates that her breakthrough moment on this surface may be closer than she thinks.

