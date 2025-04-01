UTS brings revolutionary tennis to ancient Nimes

The Ultimate Tennis Showdown descends upon the iconic Arènes de Nîmes, blending history with top-tier tennis in the historic Roman Amphitheater.

Top players like Gael Monfils and Andrey Rublev will clash on April 4-5, 2025 at this stop of the UTS tour in France. The Ultimate Tennis Showdown (UTS) is set to make its French debut in the breathtaking Arènes de Nîmes, a Roman amphitheater dating back to the 1st century BCE, on April 4-5, 2025. This revolutionary tennis format, founded by Patrick Mouratoglou, promises an electrifying experience with its fast-paced matches and interactive elements. The lineup includes top players such as Gael Monfils, Ugo Humbert, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, Alex De Minaur, and Ben Shelton.

UTS is known for its unique rules, which include four eight-minute quarters instead of traditional sets, a faster pace with only 15 seconds between points, and no second serves to encourage aggressive play. Players can also receive unlimited coaching from the sidelines and engage in in-match interviews, adding an extra layer of entertainment to the competition. The event will feature quarterfinals on Friday, followed by semifinals and the final on Saturday.

This year marks a significant milestone for UTS, as it expands its global reach after successful stops in Guadalajara, Mexico, earlier in the season. The choice of Nimes as a venue highlights the city’s rich history of hosting major sporting events, making it an ideal location for this innovative tennis spectacle.

Les Arènes de Nîmes passent en mode tennis pour démarrer la tournée sur terre battue. 🤩🧱 📸 @uts_tour_ pic.twitter.com/2vJx3OBSy4 — Univers Tennis 🎾 (@UniversTennis) March 31, 2025

Inside the Baseline…

The UTS tournament in Nimes represents a fascinating blend of history and innovation, bringing high-energy tennis to one of the world’s most iconic venues. By combining the ancient backdrop of the Arenes de Nimes with the fast-paced, fan-friendly format of UTS, this event promises to captivate both tennis enthusiasts and newcomers, offering a unique experience that redefines the sport’s traditional boundaries.

