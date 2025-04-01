Lunch break lifeline: A referee’s absence helped Jakub Mensik win Miami

Jakub Mensik’s resilience and a timely physio visit led to an unexpected victory over Novak Djokovic and claiming the Miami Open title.

Jakub Mensik defied injury to win his first ATP Masters 1000 title. Before his first-round match against Roberto Bautista Agut, Mensik was on the verge of withdrawing due to severe knee inflammation. He had filled out his withdrawal form but couldn’t find the referee to submit it, as they were out for lunch. Instead, he visited the physio, who encouraged him to play through the pain after working on it for 30 minutes. The physio told him nothing serious would happen to his knee if he played on it. This decision set the stage for an unforgettable week.

Mensik not only battled through injury but also stunned top seeds, including Taylor Fritz in the semifinals, before defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final. His composure under pressure was remarkable, as he clinched his first ATP Masters 1000 title with two tiebreak wins, 7-6(4), 7-6(4). The victory denied Djokovic his 100th career title and marked Mensik as the second-youngest champion in Miami Open history.

This year has been transformative for Mensik. Ranked No. 24 after Miami, he has showcased his ability to compete at the highest level. Wins against Jack Draper and Fritz highlight his growing confidence and skill set, while his triumph over Djokovic solidifies him as a rising star in tennis.

Inside the Baseline…

Mensik’s Miami win underscores how resilience can redefine expectations. If the referees hadn’t been at lunch, he would have pulled out and not had the two incredible weeks that will change the trajectory of his career. He is a testament to what happens when you combine luck, resilience, determination, and grit. His ability to push through physical adversity and mental pressure against seasoned opponents reveals a maturity beyond his years. This triumph isn’t just about talent; it’s a testament to grit, adaptability, and the unpredictable beauty of sport.

READ NEXT: Aryna Sabalenka triumphs over Jessica Pegula in Miami Open final

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner