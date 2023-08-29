Top
US Open: All the best stats from a frantic first day in New York


It was an action-packed and frantic start to the US Open on day one. While some of the favourites really managed to assert their dominance, it was a bad day for a few of the dark horses in the field.

The other thing it was, of course, was a treasure trove of statistics.

Here, with the help of OptaAce, we bring you the best of them.

Iga’s impressive start to US Open defence

Whilst this is the first US Open since Serena Williams retired, it is Iga Swiatek who is getting closest to replicating some Serena-style dominance of the WTA.

She started her US Open defence with a now typically dominant 6-0, 6-1 win, with Rebecca Petersen her latest victim.

And, as you would expect, the stats are really starting to rack up in her favour.

Coco shows her US Open credentials

Many consider that the biggest threat to Swiatek’s US Open title defence may be Coco Gauff, and it’s easy to see why.

She struggled at the start of her match against Laura Siegemund but she found a way to battle through and fight her way into the second round.

Few would have been surprised by that, though, especially given her form on home soil this season…

ATP young guns US Open struggles

There is an awful lot of young talent in the ATP right now, and not just Carlos Alcaraz either.

However, not all of them make winning look as easy as the Spaniard, as Felix Auger-Aliassime, Holger Rune and Lorenzo Musetti proved with surprise US Open first-round defeats.

It’s always nice to make sure the players who actually beat them get some limelight too, though.

Stef leading from the front

Whilst the temperament of Stefanos Tsitsipas can occasionally be called into question, you can’t doubt his ability to lead from the front.

The Greek was handed a tough opening round draw against former Wimbledon finalist Milan Raonic, who is admittedly some way short of match sharpness.

Tsitsipas got himself ahead early, though, and the stats show that’s generally only ends one way…

More records for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is at the point of his career whereby, because he has almost every record, ever time he wins he sets a new one.

His victory over Alexandre Muller was enough to return him to the top of the world rankings, but that wasn’t the only thing that was statistically impressive about it.

