US Open: All the best stats from a frantic first day in New York

It was an action-packed and frantic start to the US Open on day one. While some of the favourites really managed to assert their dominance, it was a bad day for a few of the dark horses in the field.

The other thing it was, of course, was a treasure trove of statistics.

Here, with the help of OptaAce, we bring you the best of them.

Iga’s impressive start to US Open defence

Whilst this is the first US Open since Serena Williams retired, it is Iga Swiatek who is getting closest to replicating some Serena-style dominance of the WTA.

She started her US Open defence with a now typically dominant 6-0, 6-1 win, with Rebecca Petersen her latest victim.

And, as you would expect, the stats are really starting to rack up in her favour.

16 – Iga Swiatek has won her last 16 Grand Slam First Rounds, with only 4.2 games dropped on average per match: 🇺🇸2⃣0⃣1⃣9⃣ 6-0 6-1 ✅

🇦🇺2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ 6-3 6-2 ✅

🇺🇸2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ 6-3 6-3 ✅

🇫🇷2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ 6-1 6-2 ✅

🇦🇺2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ 6-1 6-3 ✅

🇫🇷2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ 6-0 7-5 ✅

🇬🇧2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ 6-4 6-4 ✅

🇺🇸2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣… — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 28, 2023

66 – Iga Swiatek is the player with the most Women’s Singles Grand Slam wins after her first 80 such matches (66) among players who played their maiden Major match this century. Marching. #USOpen #USOpen2023 | @usopen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/23jz5sMkjr — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 28, 2023

41 – Iga Swiatek (41, 22 in 2022 and 19 in 2023) is the first player since 1991-1992 to win more than 40 sets 6-0 in a two-years span (Monica Seles and Steffi Graf). Bully.#USOpen #USOpen2023 | @usopen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/G7JammA2zB — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 28, 2023

Coco shows her US Open credentials

Many consider that the biggest threat to Swiatek’s US Open title defence may be Coco Gauff, and it’s easy to see why.

She struggled at the start of her match against Laura Siegemund but she found a way to battle through and fight her way into the second round.

Few would have been surprised by that, though, especially given her form on home soil this season…

14 – Cori Gauff has claimed her 14th win in the United States this year, after defeating Laura Siegemund in the opening round of the US Open. Gauff now has the most wins in the US of any player this year at WTA events. Home.#USOpen #USOpen2023 | @usopen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/9pPdkYcfJW — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 29, 2023

ATP young guns US Open struggles

There is an awful lot of young talent in the ATP right now, and not just Carlos Alcaraz either.

However, not all of them make winning look as easy as the Spaniard, as Felix Auger-Aliassime, Holger Rune and Lorenzo Musetti proved with surprise US Open first-round defeats.

It’s always nice to make sure the players who actually beat them get some limelight too, though.

1 – In defeating Holger Rune at the US Open 2023, Roberto Carballes Baena has defeated his first top-10 opponent of his career. The Spaniard was 0-13 prior to his match against Rune vs top-10. Upset. #USOpen #USOpen2023 | @atptour pic.twitter.com/pB3n774hk0 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 28, 2023

5 – With Titouan Droguet’s win over Lorenzo Musetti, a player ranked outside the ATP’s top 150 has defeated a top-20 opponent at all four Grand Slam events in 2023. This is only the fifth time since 1973 – 87, 95, 96, 98, 23. Upsets.#USOpen #USOpen2023 | @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/ktB77j9EZg — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 28, 2023

Stef leading from the front

Whilst the temperament of Stefanos Tsitsipas can occasionally be called into question, you can’t doubt his ability to lead from the front.

The Greek was handed a tough opening round draw against former Wimbledon finalist Milan Raonic, who is admittedly some way short of match sharpness.

Tsitsipas got himself ahead early, though, and the stats show that’s generally only ends one way…

97 – Following his victory over Milos Raonic, Stefanos Tsitsipas now holds a win percentage of 97% after taking the first set in 2023. Tsitsipas trails only Daniil Medvedev (97.6%) this year – minimum 10 wins. Frontrunner.#USOpen #USOpen2023 | @usopen @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/AiUBNAKbcU — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 29, 2023

More records for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is at the point of his career whereby, because he has almost every record, ever time he wins he sets a new one.

His victory over Alexandre Muller was enough to return him to the top of the world rankings, but that wasn’t the only thing that was statistically impressive about it.

67 – Novak Djokovic’s victory over Alexandre Muller is his 67th consecutive win in the opening round at Grand Slam events. It is the longest streak of any male at Grand Slams in the Open Era. Start.#USOpen #USOpen2023 | @usopen @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/TL7Uum8qhM — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 29, 2023

18 – Novak Djokovic’s win was also the 18th time he secured the first set 6-0 at a Grand Slam. Djokovic has the most opening-set bagels of any male in the Open Era at Grand Slams, with Rafael Nadal (13) next best. Momentum.#USOpen #USOpen2023 | @usopen @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/nlhpYzPOij — OptaAce (@OptaAce) August 29, 2023

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner