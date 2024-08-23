US Open 2024: Popcorn matches from the men’s singles draw

The US Open men’s singles draw has, as always, produced some fantastic matches for the first round, featuring both young and veteran stars of the ATP Tour.

And we, at Tennishead, have listed five of our favourite matches from the draw:

Ben Shelton (13) vs Dominic Thiem (WC)

Ben Shelton was one of the big stars at the US Open last year, making it all the way to the semi-final at his home major tournament for the first time.

And the 21-year-old will be looking to replicate that in 2024, with Shelton beginning his campaign against wildcard and former champion Dominic Thiem.

Thiem will be making his final Grand Slam appearance at the US Open next week, as he is set to retire later this year.

Despite many people, including us, looking forward to seeing Thiem on a Grand Slam court once again, the Austrian has not played a hard court match since January and has only won three matches all year.

The pair are at one apiece in their head-to-head, with Thiem being forced to retire from their meeting at the US Open last year.

We will be there no matter what. pic.twitter.com/AjB5lVJeIV — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas (11) vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Statistically, the Australian Open is Stefanos Tsitsipas’ most successful Grand Slam tournament as a former finalist.

However, Tsitsipas has not found anywhere near the same success at the other hard court major in New York, having never surpassed the third round.

Whether Tsitsipas can improve on this in 2024 will be put to the test, after drawing Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round.

The Greek has also been under the limelight in recent weeks after ending his coaching relationship with father, Apostolos, following his defeat in Montreal.

Σας ενημερώνω με βαριά καρδιά ότι η συνεργασία μου με τον πατέρα μου ως προπονητής έχει φτάσει στο τέλος της. Προτιμώ να κρατήσω τον πατέρα μου στον ρόλο του ως πατέρας, και μόνο ως πατέρας. Η φιλοσοφία μας διδάσκει ότι η σοφία έρχεται μέσα από την κατανόηση των ορίων μας και… — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) August 9, 2024

Tsitsipas won the only previous meeting with Kokkinakis on the hard courts of Melbourne, but that took place three years ago.

Tommy Paul (14) vs Lorenzo Sonego

With it being the US Open, there are a lot more eyes drawn to American players including Tommy Paul.

The current American No.3 has had a very impressive year in 2024, winning titles in Dallas and at Queen’s Club, but has not had the best preparation for his home major after early defeats in both Montreal and Cincinnati.

Paul will need to put these losses behind him against former World No.21 Lorenzo Sonego, who is currently in the semi-finals in Winston-Salem.

Both players have a win apiece from their two previous meetings, that both took place in 2021 on hard courts.

However, Paul has the improved record at the US Open having reached the fourth round last year, compared to Sonego’s three previous appearances in the second round.

Tommy and Eddie are back.@TommyPaul1 reunites with his US Open superfan ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E1y2SIPmOe — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2024

Holger Rune (15) vs Brandon Nakashima

Another intriguing contest from the first round features two young stars in 15th seed Holger Rune and American Brandon Nakashima.

Rune had been having a mixed season coming into the US hard court swing, but showed some signs of form last week after reaching the semi-finals in Cincinnati.

However, his first round opponent Nakashima has also produced some impressive recent results after being compatriots Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

Rune has not found his form at the New York major yet, with only a 25% win record at the tournament after a first round exit last year.

The 21-year-old also has a poor record against Nakashima, having been beaten by the American in their two previous meetings, including a heavy defeat on the hard courts of Shanghai last year.

Gael Monfils vs Diego Schwartzman (Q)

From two young and up-and-coming stars to two veterans of the ATP Tour facing off against each other, with Gael Monfils taking on qualifier Diego Schwartzman.

Schwartzman announced earlier this year that he will retire in Buenos Aires in 2025, meaning that this will be the final US Open of his career.

However, the former quarter-finalist had to come through qualifying and did so by beating top seed Thiago Agustin Tirante to do so.

Eleventh heaven 🙌@dieschwartzman will appear in the US Open main draw for the 11th straight year! pic.twitter.com/mvnkOl8wAp — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2024

Despite it being Schwartzman’s final US Open, the Argentine is actually playing someone five years his senior in the first round in Monfils.

This will be the sixth meeting between the pair, with Schwartzman leading the head-to-head by three-wins-to-two.

READ MORE – US Open 2024: Popcorn matches from the women’s singles draw

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner