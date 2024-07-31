US Olympic star explains why she doesn’t respect ‘cut-throat’ Qinwen Zheng

US Olympic tennis player Emma Navarro has revealed what she told Qinwen Zheng, after there was a lengthy altercation at the net following the Chinese No.1’s comeback victory.

Zheng beat Navarro, 6(7)-7 7-6(4) 6-1, to progress to the Olympic quarter-finals on her debut appearance at the Games.

However, Navarro actually led 7-6 5-3 and had a match point in the second set before Zheng’s fightback.

Queen Wen 👑 Qinwen Zheng defeats Emma Navarro 6-7 7-6 6-1 in 3 hours and 12 minutes after saving match point in the second set.#Paris2024 | #Olympics | #tennis pic.twitter.com/iw8lMgT6LE — ITF (@ITFTennis) July 30, 2024

After Zheng came through a more comfortable deciding set, the pair exchanged words at the net and Navarro has now revealed what she told the Australian Open finalist.

“I just told her I didn’t respect her as a competitor,” said Navarro. “I think she goes about things in a pretty cut-throat way. It makes for a locker room that doesn’t have a lot of camaraderie, so it’s tough to face an opponent like that, who I really don’t respect. But, kudos to her, she played some good tennis there at the end. She played better than me, so congrats to her.”

These comments were later relayed to Zheng, who appeared to take it all in her stride given the outcome of the match, “She told me she doesn’t know how I have a lot of fans. It looks like she’s not happy with my behaviour towards her.

The World No.7 continued, “If she’s not happy about my behaviour, she can come and tell me. I would like to correct it to become a better player and a better person. I’m glad that she told me that. I will not consider it an attack because she lost the match.”

While Navarro heads home after exiting the Paris Olympic Games, Zheng will now look to put herself in a guaranteed spot of a medal match later today when she plays former No.1 Angelique Kerber in the quarter-finals.

Inside the baseline…

If there was going to be any drama at these Paris Olympic Games, not many were expecting it to be between Qinwen Zheng and Emma Navarro. Without being in the locker room it is hard to comment on their individual behaviours, but these remarks from Navarro do seem quite out of line and perhaps makes her come across like a sore loser. However, Zheng does not seem affected by Navarro’s comments in the slightest and looks good ahead of a potential medal opportunity in Paris.

