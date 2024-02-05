Unique Wimbledon 2024 experience launched including access to final few show-court tickets

If Wimbledon 2024 is on your bucket list but you haven’t yet secured your tickets, this V-VIP experience will deliver not only a guaranteed seat on the show courts of The All England Lawn Tennis Club this summer but also a culinary journey that is quite literally impossible to recreate…

January 2024 saw the closure of one of London’s iconic restaurants, Le Gavroche, which the legendary Roux brothers had opened in 1967, prompting a pouring of sympathy & memories from happy diners who’d had the pleasure of sitting down at the Mayfair stalwart. Now, in an collaboration, Le Gavroche will be opening it’s doors once again…. at Wimbledon 2024.

Keith Prowse, Wimbledon’s Official Hospitality Partner, have announced the launch of ‘Le Gavroche at The Lawn’. This exclusive package – exuding elegance from the tasting menu, to Sommelier-paired wines, to it’s private balcony overlooking a tennis club – combines the last few guaranteed Centre Court tickets for The Championships, Wimbledon 2024 – and on the day of your choosing, subject to availability.

The 5*+ experience on offer includes:

Tasting ‘Menu Exceptionnel’, specially crafted by Le Gavroche

Each dish paired with fine wines selected by their resident Sommelier

Lunch is completed by a visit from the world famous Le Gavroche cheese trolley

Bespoke afternoon tea

Complimentary bar featuring premium spirits and vintage champagne

Tables of 2, 4 or 6 surrounded by historic artwork and artifacts from both Le Gavroche and Wimbledon’s Museum archives

Book Now From £2,305 PP + VAT >

To reserve this unique opportunity, enjoyed in a space emulating that of its Mayfair predecessor yet with select SW19 styling, you must hurry as the limited number of places are expected to be snapped up within hours. Book now here!

The history of Le Gavroche and the relationship between Keith Prowse and Wimbledon has been intertwined for over half a century.

For us, this collaboration highlights a relentless passion to raise standards and to offer tennis fans something very, very special at the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament, making this a uniquely memorable experience not be missed.

Usama Al-Qassab, Marketing and Commercial Director at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Michel Roux and ‘Le Gavroche at The Lawn’ to The Championships 2024. Working closely with our Official Hospitality Partner Keith Prowse, our ambition is to provide guests with a range of fine dining experiences at Wimbledon, and we are confident the addition of this exceptional menu from ‘Le Gavroche at The Lawn’ will be warmly welcomed.”

For more information on ‘Le Gavroche at The Lawn’ visit the Keith Prowse website or give them a call to discuss in person, on 02033 938 795.

