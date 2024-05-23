Top
UK Tennis study ASICS
Tennis Gear, Tennis News, Tennis Shoes

UK players taking part in ground breaking research to quantify the mental uplift from tennis


Does playing tennis make you feel better? Most of us would say yes but now a wide ranging research study will aim to measure the mental uplift from hitting balls in UK tennis players, and you have a chance to be part of it.

Global tennis brand ASICS have commissioned a tennis research study named ‘Uplift Though Tennis‘ to ‘explore the impact of playing tennis on mental well-being’.

They are asking thousands of amateur players in the UK to complete an online survey aimed at quantifying the influence of movement on the mind. The survey has been written in collaboration with renowned mental heath researcher Dr Brendan Stubbs.

If you want to be part of the research visit the survey website and compete the questions. Results will be announced in the summer.

 Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

 Social >> FacebookTwitter & YouTube

 Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

 Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner 


By
0

Tim Farthing, Tennishead Editorial Director & Owner, has been a huge tennis fan his whole life. He's a tennis journalist and entrepreneur as well as playing tennis to a national standard. He also helps manage his local club and volunteers for his local tennis organisation. He's a specialist in content about the administration of professional tennis and tennis coaching for all levels.