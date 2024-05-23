UK players taking part in ground breaking research to quantify the mental uplift from tennis

Does playing tennis make you feel better? Most of us would say yes but now a wide ranging research study will aim to measure the mental uplift from hitting balls in UK tennis players, and you have a chance to be part of it.

Global tennis brand ASICS have commissioned a tennis research study named ‘Uplift Though Tennis‘ to ‘explore the impact of playing tennis on mental well-being’.

They are asking thousands of amateur players in the UK to complete an online survey aimed at quantifying the influence of movement on the mind. The survey has been written in collaboration with renowned mental heath researcher Dr Brendan Stubbs.

If you want to be part of the research visit the survey website and compete the questions. Results will be announced in the summer.

