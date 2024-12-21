Top WTA star postpones start to 2025 season: I need a few extra weeks of rest

Zheng Qinwen has announced that she will not be playing any warm-up tournaments prior to the Australian Open, with the WTA No.5 claiming that she ‘needs a few extra weeks of rest and recovery’.

Zheng played 68 matches on the WTA Tour in 2024, with only Coco Gauff (71) and Aryna Sabalenka (70) competing more than the Chinese No.1.

This included some breakout success for Zheng, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the Australian Open and won gold at the Paris Olympic Games, before finishing as runner-up at the Wuhan Open and the WTA Finals to conclude her busy year.

The 22-year-old was set to begin her 2025 season next week representing China at the United Cup, but has now announced her withdrawal from the mixed team event in a statement on social media.

China begin their United Cup campaign in Perth against Brazil on Friday 27th December, with Zheng now being replaced by World No.175 Xinyu Gao.

Gao will be joined by Zhang Zhizhen, Bai Yan, Zhang Shuai and Fajing Sun at the United Cup, while Zheng takes a few extra weeks off before the Australian Open gets underway on Sunday 12th January.

Inside the baseline…

It is an interesting decision from Zheng Qinwen, as she will now be going into the Australian Open without any previous matchplay. However, she knows her body better than anyone else and will want to be in good condition with 1300 points to defend at the Melbourne major as last year’s finalist. Zheng finished the 2024 season in sensational form and is being predicted for some even bigger things next year, with Grand Slam and WTA 1000 titles set to be the next big goal.

