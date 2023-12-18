Top coach tells Emma Raducanu she is in danger of wasting her potential

Patrick Mouratoglou says it would be ‘sad’ if Emma Raducanu failed to realise her undoubted potential in tennis.

Raducanu’s game has stalled since winning the 2021 US Open as a qualifier – a feat no one else has ever managed to achieve in any of the four majors.

She missed a huge amount of last season with injury, undergoing surgery on both wrists and an ankle, although she is on the entry-list for the Australian Open next month.

And that, according to Mouratoglou, can only be good news for everyone who loves tennis.

“I know that Raducanu is coming back, which is great news for British tennis,” Mouratoglou told Sky Sports.

“She has suffered a lot both in her tennis, in her results, and after that with injuries, but I hope she can find some stability around her because without stability, she’s not going to be able to achieve her potential, and that would be sad.

“Let’s hope that she can stay injury-free at the start of the season and that she can find someone who can help her fall in love with the game and tennis again for her future.”

Emma Raducanu urged to trust

Emma Raducanu’s struggles to hold down a coach has been noted by just about every tennis observer around, with most speculating whether it is directly linked to her failure to really progress her game.

For Mouratoglou, though, it’s all about trust – and Raducanu may need to take a leap of faith in order to gain it.

“Can she trust a project and to follow that project for long enough to be able to make real progress that she needs to do in order to achieve her potential?

“What hurt her so much is all those changes because you cannot change your tennis project every three months, it doesn’t make sense.”

“I understand it’s not easy to trust someone but that’s also what makes the careers of players. They have the ability to stick to people that they believe in, to a project they believe in and not change whenever there is anything wrong because it’s a marathon.

“You have to accept that during a marathon you have ups and downs and every time you have a little down you get rid of the people, you can’t reach the finish line in one day.”

