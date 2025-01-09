“The schedule is so hectic” – Former Top 10 players withdraw from Australian Open

Karolina Pliskova, Barbora Krejcikova, and Caroline Wozniacki have all been added to the 2025 Australian Open withdrawal list due to the busy schedule and injury concerns.

As the 2025 Australian Open approaches, several former top 10 players have been forced to withdraw due to injury concerns and the relentless tennis schedule. Among those missing the season’s first Grand Slam are Karolina Pliskova, Barbora Krejcikova, and Caroline Wozniacki, all of whom have cited physical issues in the lead-up to the tournament.

Alexei Popyrin, an Australian who upset Novak Djokovic at last year’s U.S. Open, recently spoke about the challenges players face during the off-season, echoing the concerns of many on tour: “Ideally we’d have a little bit more time. It’s such a short turnaround… after such a long season. There’s not enough days to recover,” Popyrin said. “Taking time off to let your body rest might hinder the preparation, but at the end of the day, you need your body to be ready. The schedule is just so hectic throughout the year.”

The demands of the tennis calendar have taken a toll on many players, and these recent withdrawals highlight the physical challenges involved. Karolina Pliskova, a former world No. 1 and 2016 U.S. Open finalist, was among the first to pull out of the 2025 Australian Open, citing injury concerns. Following her, Barbora Krejcikova, who has consistently ranked in the top 10 and Wimbledon finalist, also announced her withdrawal due to physical issues. Finally, former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki made a similar decision, opting out of the tournament due to ongoing health struggles, after beginning her comeback in 2024.

For these seasoned players, the decision to withdraw is not made lightly. The nature of the tour’s schedule, combined with injury setbacks, leaves little room for recovery. As Popyrin noted, it’s a delicate balance between taking time off to rest and ensuring the body is ready for competition.

Inside the Baseline…

Life on the pro tennis circuit is far from glamorous. Beyond the luxury hotels and intense competition, players face grueling routines, constant travel, and the mental and physical toll of frequent injuries. Recovery time is limited, and the pressure to maintain rankings and secure sponsors leaves little room for rest. Despite these challenges, players push through, driven by their love for the game and the unique joy of competition, requiring immense resilience and mental fortitude to handle the highs and lows of the tour. Most put their bodies on the line for 11 months straight with a few weeks break until they need to fly back to Australia for the first Grand Slam of the year.

