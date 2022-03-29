‘This guy is so funny!’ – Naomi Osaka blasts Stefanos Tsitsipas’ comments on equal pay

Naomi Osaka has branded Stefanos Tsitsipas and his comments on women receiving equal pay despite playing less sets “funny” and strongly disagreed with the notion women should play best-of-five.

At the Miami Open earlier this week, World number five Stefanos Tsitsipas questioned why women receive equal pay but play less sets than their male counterparts.

Tsitsipas said “I don’t want to be controversial. There is also the topic of equal pay, women getting equal pay for playing best-of-three, then getting equal pay for playing best-of-five.

“There are also a lot of scientists and statisticians out there. I’ve been told that women have better endurance than men.

“Maybe they can also play best-of-five, I guess. For Grand Slams, best-of-five, I like it. On the other hand, we would’ve seen much more variety when it comes to different Grand Slam winners if it was best-of-three.”

Despite not trying to be antagonistic, the Greek’s comments have proved polarising and divisive.

Speaking after beating Alison Riske, four-time Grand Slam ace Naomi Osaka addressed the comments, saying “does he want to play nine sets? If he tries to extend mine, I’m going to extend his.

“This guy is so funny. I feel like that would change the structure of tennis. People will start doing things differently in the gym.

“It will probably also take a very long time to be implemented, but also, a man is talking about a women’s sport, so I don’t think his idea is going to go through.

“I don’t want to be rude. I’m really trying to structure this in a way that’s not off-putting, but I think it’s decades of hard work,” Osaka claimed.

“Up until now, women have been putting in the work. It’s not just come out of nowhere that you get paid the same.

“The history of the WTA has been leading them into advocating for equal pay with Billie Jean King, Venus [Williams], Serena [Williams] all that.

“I also think ticket sales are important. I think the WTA has really good up-and-comers, the number one player in the world, Iga [Swiatek], is 20 right? It’s who people find interesting. Coco [Gauff] is amazing as well.

“For me, I feel the revenue that you generate, ticket sales, is very important, and I think the WTA is doing a really good job at that.”

