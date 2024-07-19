The simple but genius way to secure Roland-Garros tickets for 2025

Roland-Garros is one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world, with demand for tickets increasing high year-on-year. Why not avoid the hassle of the dreaded ticket rush and treat yourself with a premium hospitality experience at the 2025 tournament, and who knows, maybe Rafa will still be playing!

The Paris major saw Carlos Alcaraz lift his maiden title at the tournament this year, sparking a new reign for Spaniard’s at the event after Rafael Nadal potentially made his final appearance (or so he says).

In the women’s singles tournament it was Iga Swiatek who was champion once again, moving ahead of Serena Williams with her fourth title at the tournament at just 23-years-old!

STH Group were an official agent for both the 2023 and 2024 editions of Roland Garros and will continue to be until 2026, providing fans with the best seats and sumptuosu on-site hospitality asll with a 5* feel. The hospitality specialists describe their service as an ‘unrivalled spectator experience’, and it is easy to see why, with the L’Orangerie – Les Salons one of many different offerings by STH.

The L’Orangerie – Les Salons day package provides you with:

The best seats on Court Philippe-Chatrier

Drinks on arrival and unlimited drinks throughout the day, including regional wines

Quick access to Roland Garros via the dedicated VIP entrance

Welcome coffee, pastries and fresh fruit juice

Cloakroom and Wi-Fi available throughout the stadium to stay connected to your business needs

Availability of the official programme of the day and the Roland-Garros magazine to follow all the matches

An exclusive Roland-Garros branded gift for each of your guests

A three-course gourmet lunch

There are also evening packages on offer, which could be more suitable for those who want to visit the iconic sporting venue after finishing work.

STH Group, part of Sodexo Live!, are working with Factory Sport & Entertainment, whose CEO is former French tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, and Quarterback Group. Collectively their bid is to ‘power the national, European and global reach of Roland-Garros and the Rolex Paris Masters brands.’ The alliance is also pledging to put ‘top priority’ into diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as delivering a more sustainable product for customers to enjoy.

For more information on Roland-Garros 2025 tickets or to book your VIP experience, visit the STH Group website or contact them via email at [email protected] or call 03330 123 5880.

