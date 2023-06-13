The clever way to secure Roland-Garros tickets in 2024

With the 2023 tournament concluded, many sports fans will be watching enviously and wondering how they can get themselves Roland-Garros tickets for 2024. Demand is incredibly high especially for the incredible show courts, however hospitality expert Sports Travel & Hospitality (STH) may be able to help you out!

Roland-Garros is the second major tournament in the tennis calendar and has seen some of the greats claim victory over the years, including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

Nadal is a record 14-time champion at the clay major and with the announcement that 2024 is likely to be his last year as a professional tennis player, the demand to get tickets for the Court Philippe Chatrier will never be higher.

Tennishead recently released a popular guide on ‘How to get French Open 2024 tickets‘ and this article will give you a more in depth look at the hospitality expert and official Roland-Garros agent, STH UK.

STH are an Official Agent globally for Roland-Garros for 2023-2026, giving fans some of the best seats and hospitality available at one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Through STH, tennis fans around the world can witness the pinnacle of the clay-court season unfold, all the while indulging in luxurious hospitality that only Roland-Garros can provide.

You will also have access to the matches of your choice and the very best seats on the Philippe-Chatrier court. With three package tiers (day and evening) available across all matches, you are guaranteed an incredible tennis experience.

An example of the packages on offer from the 2023 tournament is the L’Orangerie – Les Salons day package which included:

Quick access to Roland-Garros via the VIP entrance

Welcome coffee, pastries and fresh fruit juice in your reception area

Unlimited drinks throughout the day

Cloakroom and Wi-Fi available throughout the stadium to stay connected to your business needs

Availability of the official programme of the day and the Roland-Garros magazine to follow all the matches

A Roland-Garros branded gift will be given to each of your guests

A three course gourmet lunch

For more information on Roland-Garros 2024 tickets or to book your VIP experience, visit the STH UK website or contact them via email at info@sthgroup.uk or call 03330 123 5880.

