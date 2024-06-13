The 5 best moments from Roland-Garros 2024

Roland-Garros is over and done with for another year, but we are not ready to let go of the 2024 tournament just yet (and some of you are probably thinking about how to make sure you don’t miss out on tickets for 2025?)

So we, at Tennishead, have decided to pick our five favourite moments from Roland-Garros 2024

1. Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka

In years to come, this tournament will be remembered by Iga Swiatek winning her fourth Roland-Garros title at the age of just 23-years-old.

And while a lot of the world No.1’s campaign was very straightforward, there was a huge scare for Swiatek in the second round against four-time major winner Naomi Osaka.

Osaka has not been known for her clay court prowess, but hit an impressive 54 winners past Swiatek to put herself within touching distance of a monumental victory.

At 5-2 30-0 up in the third set, Osaka appeared to be heading towards a famous victory, but Swiatek showcased her fighting spirit and saved a match point en route to winning the next five games.

Although Osaka did not get the win in the end, this match will live long in the memory and is a good sign of things to come for the Japanese star.

2. Novak Djokovic showcases fighting spirit

It had not been a good year by Novak Djokovic’s standards heading into Roland-Garros, having not reached a single final.

Things got off to a comfortable start for the Serbian in Paris, winning both of his opening matches against Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets.

However, jeopardy arose for Djokovic when he found himself two-sets-to-one down against 30th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

The defending champion struck back in dominant fashion, losing only three games in the final two sets, in what ended up being the latest ever finish at Roland Garros at 3:07am.

It would not get much easier for Djokovic in the next match, going down two-sets-to-one again, this time against Argentine Francisco Cerundolo.

It was not the time that was the issue on this occasion, but a knee injury that appeared to have came about in the early stages of the second set.

But, Djokovic did not let that hold him back and showed his champion spirit to beat Cerundolo in over four-and-a-half hours on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

What makes this feat more impressive is that Djokovic had to withdraw ahead of his next match, after an MRI showed that he had torn the medial meniscus in his right knee which required surgery.

3. Jannik Sinner becomes World No.1

As a result of Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal from Roland-Garros, he subsequently relinquished his reign as world No.1 and gave Jannik Sinner the crown.

Sinner was told the news after beating Grigor Dimitrov in his quarter-final match on Court Philippe-Chatrier, becoming the first Italian singles player in history to reach the summit of the rankings.

The Australian Open champion was officially crowned as the 29th ATP No.1 in history on Monday.

“The best feeling I can have!” ???? Jannik Sinner is loving being world No. 1! ???? pic.twitter.com/gEUxVk9mr7 — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 12, 2024

4. Jasmine Paolini breaking new ground

While Sinner could not reach the final at the Paris major this year, his compatriot Jasmine Paolini was able to do so (twice!).

Paolini had already been having a breakthrough year, after winning the biggest title of her career at the WTA 1000 level event in Dubai back in February.

And the 28-year-old took it a step further at Roland-Garros, with the 12th seed beating the likes of Elena Rybakina and Mirra Andreeva to reach her first major final.

Paolini also found success in the doubles event alongside fellow Italian Sara Errani, to reach her second Grand Slam final just a day later.

Although she was unable to lift the title in either event, Paolini has been rewarded with a career-high singles ranking of No.7.

Incredible days in Paris!! Grateful for my team, sponsors, Sara, the tournament, and all supporters! Excited for the grass season ahead! ???????? pic.twitter.com/Bft4XBsHIv — Jasmine Paolini (@JasminePaolini) June 10, 2024

5. Carlos Alcaraz makes history

The sporting world has known about Carlos Alcaraz’s immense talent for a while now, but the Spaniard only cemented that further at Roland-Garros this year.

Coming into the tournament off the back of a forearm injury, Alcaraz was somewhat of an unknown quantity, despite being the third seed.

However, Alcaraz put those concerns to bed after dropping only one game en route to reaching the semi-final.

This was when things got tougher for Alcaraz, having to come from two-sets-to-one down against both Jannik Sinner (semi-final) and Alexander Zverev (final) to claim his first Roland Garros title.

As a result, Alcaraz became the youngest man in history to win major titles on three different surfaces at just 21-years-old!

