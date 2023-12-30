Tennis on TV next week: How to watch the United Cup, Brisbane International and more!

Tennis is back with a bang, featuring five tournaments this week including the United Cup, Brisbane International and more!

These events will see the likes of Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu returning to the matchcourt, and we have all the information on how you can watch from home:

How to watch the United Cup?

The United Cup has already kicked off the season, with the 18 nation mixed team event being held in Sydney and Perth this year for its second edition.

Singles world No.1’s Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will begin their 2024 season by representing their respective nations, as well as WTA doubles No.1 Storm Hunter.

Inaugural champions USA have returned to defend their title, with Taylor Fritz and Jessica Pegula headlining the lineup for the third seeds.

You can watch the United Cup on Tennis Channel/Tennis Channel International/Tennis TV in the United States of America/United Kingdom and Ireland.

For more information on how to watch the mixed team event in your location, click here.

How to watch the Brisbane International (WTA 500/ATP 250)?

Brisbane may have been removed as a host nation of the United Cup, but it means that the Queensland capital now has its own tournaments.

The WTA 500 event has a stacked field, with 2023 Australian Open finalists Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina as the top seeds.

Also in the draw is the returning Naomi Osaka, who has not played since September 2022 after falling pregnant with her first child that she gave birth to earlier this year.

Well that was a cool little intermission, now back to your regularly scheduled program 🎾✌🏾💕 pic.twitter.com/M6jZXqbRMm — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) July 13, 2023

The former No.1 has drawn world No.84 Tamara Korpatsch in the first round, in a first-time meeting between the pair.

Karolina Pliskova was the champion the last time the tournament was held in 2020, and the Czech awaits the winner of Osaka or Korpatsch in the second round after receiving a bye as the 16th seed.

Main draw in Brisbane (WTA 500), where Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina are the top seeds. Naomi Osaka will open her comeback against Tamara Korpatsch. The winner will face 3x champion Karolina Pliskova. #BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/elHvxcG9bV — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) December 29, 2023

As well as the women’s tournament, there is also an ATP 250 event that arguably sees the most highly awaited return in Rafael Nadal.

Nadal has spent the majority of 2023 on the injury sidelines, after suffering a serious psoas tear in his second round defeat at the Australian Open to Mackenzie McDonald.

Not only will Nadal be playing singles, but he will also be playing doubles with Spanish compatriot Marc Lopez, who he won an Olympic gold with back in 2016.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will begin his return to the singles court against a qualifier, with the standout draw from the first round between Grigor Dimitrov and Andy Murray, which is a repeat of the 2013 final.

Thanks @andy_murray form a great practice today. All the best for the tournament my friend @BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/QZJMo7Uzqs — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) December 30, 2023

You can watch both Brisbane International tournaments on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom or Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on how to watch in your location, visit the ATP Tour website here

How to watch the Auckland Classic (WTA 250)?

It is not just Australia where action is taking place, with New Zealand also featuring to host a WTA 250 tournament.

The top seed once again is defending champion Coco Gauff, with the world No.3 beginning her 2024 season against compatriot Claire Liu.

Emma Raducanu is not only returning to Auckland, but also the WTA Tour, after being absent since April following surgeries to both of her wrists and left ankle.

Nāu mai, haere mai to @emmaraducanu 🤩🇬🇧 We can’t wait to see this Grand Slam champion make her 2024 return to the court in Auckland! Get ready for some summer heat on Centre Court 🔥 🎟️ Tickets: https://t.co/cC2FzIgMy2#ASBClassic #LetsPlay pic.twitter.com/ghQjsGXcgK — ASB Classic (@ASB_Classic) December 6, 2023

The 2021 US Open champion will begin her campaign against a qualifier, with the winner facing either Elina Svitolina or Caroline Wozniacki.

You can watch the Auckland Classic on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom or Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

How to watch the Hong Kong Open (ATP 250)?

After a 22 year hiatus, the ATP is coming back to Hong Kong with Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov as the top seeds.

26-year-old @andreyrublev is coming into #BOCHKTO2024 at his career-high ranking of 5 after a tremendous 2023 season. Will his trophy cabinet expand again in Hong Kong? pic.twitter.com/7pNiEW0QP7 — Hong Kong Men's Tennis Open (@Hkto_mens) December 13, 2023

It will also see the return of 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, who only played three matches this year after struggling with a knee injury, and has fallen to his lowest ranking since 2005 (No.672).

The last time this tournament was held it saw Juan Carlos Ferrero, who is now the coach of Carlos Alcaraz, beat the coach of Rafael Nadal (Carlos Moya) in the final.

You can watch the Hong Kong Open on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom or Tennis Channel in the United States of America.

For more information on your location, visit the ATP Tour website here

