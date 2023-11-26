Tennis on TV next week: How to watch the ATP Next Gen Finals

The ATP Next Gen Finals officially begin tennis’ venture into Saudi Arabia next week, with the top young stars from the season set to compete in the fast-paced tournament.

And we, at Tennishead, have all the information for you to be able to watch the innovative event:

How can you watch the ATP Next Gen Finals?

The ATP Next Gen Finals are officially the final tournament on the main ATP Tour calendar, despite being classed as an exhibition event with no ranking points on the line.

Beginning back in 2017, the Next Gen Finals features the top seven 21-and-under players from the year, plus a wildcard chosen by the tournament.

The tournament has been held in Milan, Italy, since the inaugural edition six years ago, but was announced to be relocating to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this year.

Despite being eligible to compete at this year’s event, Carlos Alcaraz, Holger Rune, Ben Shelton and Lorenzo Musetti all elected to skip the tournament in the Middle East.

This has left Arthur Fils as the top seed, with the exciting Frenchman having a breakout season in 2023, having won his maiden ATP title in Lyon and reaching a career-high ranking of No.36.

Fils will be accompanied by Luca Van Assche, Dominic Stricker, Alex Michelsen, Flavio Cobolli, Hamad Medjedovic, Luca Nardi and Jordanian wildcard Abdullah Shelbayh, with the young stars being placed into two round-robin groups of four.

Locked and loaded 🔒 Who will be the 2023 #NextGenATPFinals Champion? pic.twitter.com/9RPEATYaXr — Next Gen ATP Finals (@nextgenfinals) November 25, 2023

The ATP Next Gen Finals has always been a very eye-catching spectacle for tennis fans, with innovative rules including sets being played in first to four games, using a No-Ad system and free fan movement during the match.

You can watch the ATP Next Gen Finals on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and Ireland or on Tennis TV worldwide.

This will be Amazon Prime Video’s final tennis coverage for the foreseeable future, with Sky Sports set to take over from 2024.

Tennis has a new home on Sky Sports 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/ssAtcB4Dmr — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) November 24, 2023

For more information on how to watch the year-end tournament in your location, visit the ATP website.

READ MORE – ATP Next Gen Finals 2023 Preview: When is it, who is playing and what is the prize money?

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner