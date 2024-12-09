Tennis legend explains why Novak Djokovic has been clever with Andy Murray link-up

American legend Jimmy Connors believes Andy Murray will get the best from Novak Djokovic after linking up with him as a coach.

Murray and Djokovic were fierce on-court rivals, although they maintained a very close off-court relationship throughout their careers.

That relationship will now be put to the test on the practice court with Murray taking his first steps into coaching at the Serbian’s side, and how that pans out promises to be one of the most fascinating sub-plots to the 2025 season.

Connors was a player who played late into his 30s and at a time when it was incredibly rare in the game. And, from his experience, he thinks Murray is the right man for Djokovic at the right time.

“I think it enters a comfort zone,” he said on the Advantage Connors podcast.

“They have competed against each other, they know each other’s game, they have spent time together – not only on the court, playing great matches – but also off the court.

“There comes a point in time in your later years where, if you feel comfortable and feel relaxed with the people around you, that allows you to go out and attempt to play your best tennis and give it your all.

“The older you get, it’s tougher to push yourself. You look at Djoker and he does everything to get himself in prime condition.

“If he’s around someone who he feels comfortable with now – not that those in the past he didn’t feel comfortable with – but as you get older things change.

“Your mind changes, your outlook changes, your feelings change and all that. If you can go and be more relaxed going into the tennis, it allows you to play even better.”

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic will kick off their new partnership in Melbourne, where the Serbian star is looking to win an 11th Australian Open title.

READ NEXT: Stats Analysis: Did Novak Djokovic begin a ‘decline’ in 2024?

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner