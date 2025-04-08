Tennis goes digital: Clay courts embrace electronic line calling (ELC)

The ATP Tour introduces ELC Live on clay, promising accuracy but challenging tradition as players adapt to trusting technology over ball marks.

The adoption of Electronic Line Calling Live (ELC Live) across all ATP Tour courts from 2025 marks a significant technological shift in tennis officiating. This system, which eliminates the need for on-court line judges, promises unparalleled accuracy and consistency in determining whether a ball is in or out. It also facilitates comprehensive player and ball tracking, offering advanced data for performance analysis and new statistics for the sport.

While ELC has been successfully implemented on hard and grass courts, its introduction on clay courts is particularly noteworthy. Clay has historically relied on visible ball marks for line calls, making it unique among surfaces. The transition to electronic line-calling raises questions about how players will adapt to trusting technology over physical evidence, especially in contentious moments where ball marks have traditionally settled disputes.

This change has not been without criticism. Some players, such as Jelena Ostapenko, have expressed frustration with the system’s occasional inaccuracies, arguing that it can lead to questionable decisions during critical points in matches. Nevertheless, ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi emphasized the importance of embracing innovation while respecting tennis traditions, calling this move a “landmark moment” for the sport.

Inside the Baseline…

The introduction of ELC Live on clay courts is a bold step forward for tennis but also a bittersweet one. While the promise of accuracy and consistency is exciting, it risks eroding some of the charm and tradition associated with clay-court play. The reliance on ball marks has been an integral part of the surface’s identity. As tennis evolves technologically, it will be important to keep a balance between innovation and preserving tradition. Clay court tennis is often associated with viewing and arguing over close ball marks that appear, but it will be interesting to see how ELC will change the dynamic.

