Monte Carlo Masters: Blockbuster matchups as clay season begins

Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini headline a thrilling opening round, while Alcaraz and Djokovic eye deep runs in Monaco.

The 2025 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters has begun, marking the start of the clay-court season with a star-studded lineup. Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas is aiming for his fourth title but faces a challenging path, potentially meeting Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals. Zverev himself starts with a blockbuster second-round clash against Matteo Berrettini, who advanced after defeating Mariano Navone in straight sets. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz enjoys a favorable draw but could face tough opponents like Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev en route to the semifinals.

Notable absences include Jannik Sinner, Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz, and Miami Open Champion Jakub Mensik, due to various reasons ranging from doping bans to injuries. Early results saw Daniil Medvedev overcome Karen Khachanov in a grueling three-set battle, in which he cramped during the last few points, showcasing his resilience on clay. The tournament also bids farewell to French veteran Richard Gasquet, who competes for the final time. Andrey Rublev is set to play Gael Monfils, and their contrasting playing styles make this an interesting matchup.

Potential matchups later in the tournament include Novak Djokovic against Casper Ruud in the semifinals or even a final showdown between Djokovic and Alcaraz, promising fireworks for fans. With the likes of Holger Rune, Lorenzo Musetti, and Arthur Fils also in strong form, surprises are likely at this year’s Monte Carlo Masters.

Inside the Baseline…

The Monte-Carlo Masters is shaping up to be an electrifying start to the clay season. While big names like Alcaraz and Djokovic are favorites for deep runs, it’s the early clashes, like Zverev vs. Berrettini, that set this tournament apart. The absence of Sinner and Fritz is unfortunate but opens doors for emerging talents like Arthur Fils to shine. With Monaco’s picturesque backdrop and a stacked draw, this week promises unforgettable moments.

READ NEXT: Richard Gasquet Monte Carlo farewell: A final run before retirement

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner