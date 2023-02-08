Tennis Celebs Who Enjoy Visiting Casinos

Gambling is one of America’s favorite pastimes. With the advent of online casinos, more people, including celebrities and sports personalities, have found it easier to enjoy this form of entertainment. One of the reasons online casinos draw many people in is the fact that they offer promotions and bonuses, increasing the potential of players having more winnings. Examples of bonuses given by online casinos include free spins and no-deposit bonuses, which are common among UK casinos.

Tennis celebrities are among the sports personalities that love gambling, whether in physical or online casinos. There are a number of them that have been reported to be lovers of gambling. This article will highlight some of the household names in the world of tennis who love gambling and visiting casinos.

Boris Becker

Boris Becker is a former German professional tennis player. He was one of the world’s most resilient and successful players in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Having burst onto the scene and shocked the world by becoming the youngest-ever winner of Wimbledon at 17, he would follow it up with several Grand Slam wins to cement his legacy. His retirement from tennis did not end his passion and interest in the sport; he exercised his skill and experience as a television commentator and coach. In addition, Becker is a brand ambassador who supports big poker tournaments, such as Pokerstars, and even took part somewhere he gained remarkable success.

Rafael Nadal

Rafael is one of the greatest names in tennis. He is a Spanish professional tennis player widely regarded as the greatest clay-court player in history. Besides his excelling skill and experience in the sport, he is also a passionate poker player. In his gambling history, he considered it a privilege to play against one of the greatest female poker players, Monte Carlo, but he lost to the legend despite his many years of experience. However, he has had outstanding success in gambling, which has seen him win in a few instances. He also became a Pokerstars ambassador in the same reign as Boris Becker and got a statue at Roland-Garros.

Jimmy Connors

Jimmy ranks at the top of the list when it comes to tennis, especially among other male players. He competed in the season between the early 1970s and early 1990s and won a couple of singles titles, championships and tournaments in the Grand Slam. He, however, does not have a matching reputation when it comes to gambling. He passionately placed high casino wagers and chased a big jackpot that never really happened and cost him millions due to poor betting habits. He, however, redeemed himself and is now a tennis coach.

Patrik Antonius

Patrik is a Finnish former tennis player who, unlike many, has a unique story behind his exit from the sport. The skilled former player and coach suffered a bulging disk. The long-term injury kept him off the court and forced him to retire before his time. He then redirected his skill, experience and energy to gambling. He is now a successful and professional gambler who has won handsome amounts by placing high stakes.

