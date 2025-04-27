​Taylor Fritz and Mirra Andreeva make large strides at Madrid Open

Taylor Fritz reaches 300 career wins, and Mirra Andreeva advances to the Round of 16 for the third consecutive year. ​​

At the 2025 Madrid Open, Taylor Fritz achieved a significant career milestone by recording his 300th tour-level victory. He accomplished this feat with a 4-6, 7-5 (retired) win over Baez, propelling him into the Round of 16. This victory also marked Fritz as the first active American man to reach 300 wins. ​

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva continued to impress by advancing to the Round of 16 at the Madrid Open for the third consecutive year. She has never lost before the Round of 16 in Madrid. Her consistent performance at such a young age underscores her potential and growing prominence on the WTA Tour. Andreeva’s journey in Madrid has been marked by notable victories, including a win Bouzkova.

Mirra Andreeva’s 2025 season has been defined by consistent progress and strong performances against elite competition. She has posted a 2–2 record against top-10 opponents so far this year, along with a 5–3 mark against players ranked inside the top 20. Her ability to challenge and defeat higher-ranked players has helped her climb steadily up the WTA rankings and establish herself as one of the tour’s most promising rising stars.

​Both Fritz and Andreeva’s achievements at the Madrid Open reflect their dedication and potential in the sport. Fritz’s milestone win and historic achievement signal his continued ascent for American men’s tennis, while Andreeva’s consistent performances at a young age suggest a bright future ahead.

Inside the Baseline…​

The simultaneous milestones achieved by Taylor Fritz and Mirra Andreeva at the Madrid Open highlight the dynamic evolution of tennis, where emerging talents are making significant impacts. Fritz’s 300th win show resurgence of American men’s tennis on clay, a surface traditionally dominated by European players. Andreeva’s ability to compete with and beat the best players at such a young age demonstrates maturity beyond her years. Their successes not only invigorate the current tennis landscape but also promise an exciting future for the sport.

