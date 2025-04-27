Alexander Zverev photographs ball mark in Madrid

​German tennis player Alexander Zverev challenges line call with a smartphone snapshot during his tense third-round victory.​

​During a heated third-round encounter at the 2025 Mutua Madrid Open, Alexander Zverev found himself at the center of controversy. Facing Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Zverev disputed a critical line call early in the second set. Believing a ball was out, he protested the decision, and in an unprecedented move, retrieved his phone to photograph the ball mark on the clay court. This act led to boos from the Madrid crowd and a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Despite the incident, Alexander Zverev maintained his composure and secured a hard-fought victory over Davidovich Fokina, advancing to the fourth round. His next opponent is Denis Shapovalov, against whom he holds a 5–3 head-to-head advantage. Zverev’s impressive record in Madrid, including two titles and a final, makes him as a strong contender in the tournament.

The controversy has reignited discussions about the use of electronic line-calling in tennis. While systems like Hawk-Eye and VAR are employed in many tournaments, their accuracy and the reliance on technology over human judgment remain topics of debate. Zverev’s actions highlight the ongoing tension between players’ trust in officiating and the tools used to keep fairness alive.​

Alexander Zverev posts a photo of a ball mark that was called ‘in’ by electronic line calling. “Interesting call” 👀 pic.twitter.com/AQ5KXhToML — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) April 27, 2025

His opponent, Davidovich Fokina, agreed with Zverev’s concerns, stating, “something has to change.” He acknowledged that both players had experienced questionable calls during the match, emphasizing the need for improvements in officiating technology.

Inside the Baseline…

Alexander Zverev and his decision to photograph the ball mark shows the growing frustration among players regarding line-calling accuracy. While his method of protest may be unconventional, it brings to light the critical need for consistent and reliable officiating in tennis. As technology continues to evolve, the sport must adapt to ensure fairness and maintain the integrity of matches.

READ NEXT: ​Novak Djokovic falls early in Madrid, reflects on future in tennis

Join >> Receive $700/£600 of tennis gear from the Tennishead CLUB

Social >> Facebook, Twitter & YouTube

Read >> World’s best tennis magazine

Shop >> Lowest price tennis gear from our trusted partner